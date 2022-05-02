Mice Model Market is estimated to be US$ 2.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic diseases are becoming more common, and there is a growing demand for mice models in cancer research to better understand genetics. In addition, significant industry participants such as Charles River, Envigo, genOway, Transviragen Inc., and others are pursuing initiatives such as alliances and collaborations. The pharmaceutical industry's continued research and development activities, as well as the expanding applications of mice models for various research, are important factors driving the growth of the mice model market. Regulations and legislation governing the ethical use of animals in research, on the other hand, stifle market expansion. In the pandemic time, however, CRISPR, a gene editing technique, and an increase in demand for mouse model research for vaccine against covid-19 are projected to push the market for mice models.

Region Analysis:

North America dominated the CRM device market in 2021 this is due to a number of variables, including a well-established healthcare system, an ageing population, the quick adoption of technologically advanced products (such as long battery life, biocompatible materials or downsizing, and leadless), and more regulatory approvals. Many businesses are currently working on new pacemaker and implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) devices. Furthermore, the rising frequency of cardiovascular disorders in the region is driving demand for CRM devices, which is supporting market growth.





Key Highlights:

ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding and the University of Bologna signed a research collaboration agreement in February 2021 that will see the new HER2-cVLP breast cancer vaccination programme, including the selected lead candidate ES2B-C001, tested in proprietary state-of-the-art breast cancer mouse models.

Taconic Biosciences increased its superior immuno-oncology range in January 2020 with the introduction of the novel B2m-NOG mouse model.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Mice Model Market accounted for US$ 1.54 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.63 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.50%. The Global Mice Model Market report segments the market on the basis of type, material type, application, payload, end-user, distribution channel and region.

Based on Mice Type, Global Mice Model Market is segmented into Inbred, Outbred, Knockout, Hybrid and Others.

Based on Technology, Global Mice Model Market is segmented into CRISPR, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection, Nuclear Transfer and Others.

Based on Application, Global Mice Model Market is segmented into Research & Development, Infectious Disease, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Genetic Diseases and Others.

Based on End-User, Global Mice Model Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Cosmetics, Contract Research Organizations (CRO) and Others.

By Region, the Global Mice Model Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Mice Model Market:

The key players operating in the Global Mice Model Market includes Charles River Laboratories, (US) The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Envigo (US), JANVIER LABS (France), genOway (France), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure bioservices (France), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), Innovive (US), Allentown, LLC (US), FENGSHI Group (China), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Harbour Biomed (US).

