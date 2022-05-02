Global Banknote/Currency Sorter Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Banknote/Currency Sorter Market is projected to grow from USD 6.81 billion in 2022 to USD 10.21 billion at a CAGR value of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027.
The growing number of cash transactions, increasing volume of currency in circulation, and growing instances of counterfeit notes are propelling the growth of the market.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 131 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Banknote/Currency Sorter Market - Forecast to 2027’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the product type outlook, the note sorter & counter is expected to be the largest segment in the banknote/currency sorter market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- As per the sorter machine size outlook, the medium size segment is expected to be the largest segment in the banknote/currency sorter market from 2022 to 2027
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global banknote/currency sorter market from 2022 to 2027
- Giesecke & Devrient, Glory Global Solutions, GRG Banking, Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd., De La Rue, Cummins-Allison, Goznak, Toshiba, Cash Processing Solutions, Semacon, Magner, Cassida Corporation, Crane Payment Innovations, Royal Sovereign, Guao Electronic, PT. Murni Solusindo Nusantara, ABANA Enterprises Group Co., PROCOIN GmbH, SPRINTQUIP PTY LTD, and Questex LLC., among others, are some of the key players in the banknote/currency sorter market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/banknote-currency-sorter-market-3785
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Note Sorter & Counter
- Coin Sorter & Counter
- Currency Counterfeit Detector
Sorter Machine Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Small Size
- Medium Size
- Large Size
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Retailers
- Banks & Financial Institutions
- Casinos
- Transport Authorities
- Other End-Users
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA