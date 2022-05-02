AutoVitals Announces Partnership With Facepay

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoVitals, the most-trusted, impactful digital vehicle inspection and shop workflow solution in the industry, announced today their partnership with Facepay, a relational payments platform that helps business owners substantially increase profits by eliminating credit card processing (transaction) fees.

AutoVitals was drawn to Facepay's disruptive technology that allows auto shop owners to adopt a modern payment structure with a low-cost, fixed monthly subscription. In turn, the Facepay offering provides shops with a touchless, more streamlined process for their consumers that will also add to their bottom line.

Facepay's Founder, Mark Hale, said, "Focusing on customers is your one chance for profitable growth; after all, you only get one chance to WOW them! Facepay works best when incorporated into your existing workflow. We couldn't be happier than to work with the leading provider of workflow software, AutoVitals, to deliver real profits to the shop owners."

Shops are already experiencing the benefits of this partnership. Brittany Schindler at Rod's Japanese Auto Care said 82% of their sales went through Autovitals and Facepay. "Our customers love it and so do we," says Schindler, "It's so seamless and easy!"

AutoVitals is committed to providing solutions and technologies that allow shops to grow profitably. Facepay's management system can be easily integrated into an auto shop's existing workflow. They also allow shops to offer multiple payment options, including contactless payments, monthly installments, and service subscription plans.

AutoVitals CEO, Jon Belmonte, said of the partnership, "AutoVitals is known as a true innovator in the automotive aftermarket and so is Facepay. We want to make sure our clients have access to all the top financial service options to help them best support their customers as well as save money when possible. We're excited to be partnered with the Facepay team."

About AutoVitals: AutoVitals is the leading provider of integrated software solutions for managing automotive shop workflow, internet marketing, and motorist engagement. The company's shop success solutions automate every touchpoint of the vehicle repair transaction with motorists and enable efficient shop management. AutoVitals' platform includes digital inspections, automated service reminders, consumer engagement, repair status updates, POS integration, educational videos, sales-to-technician communication, and real-time integration to repair data/POS. Learn more at www.autovitals.com.

About Facepay: Facepay eliminates credit card fees for service businesses by bridging contactless payments with blockchain technology. The innovative technology moves customers to direct deposit by making the process easy and engaging. All users, merchants, and transactions that comprise the platform are written using contracts and are inherently secure.

AutoVitals

araceli.dagdagan@autovitalsinc.com

