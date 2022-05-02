Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice to Serve as Brand Ambassador to EasyKnock

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jerry Rice, widely regarded as the greatest wide receiver in football history, will serve as Brand Ambassador to EasyKnock, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and company executives jointly announced today.

EasyKnock’s innovative service provides an alternative to traditional financing options by enabling homeowners to convert the equity they have worked hard to build by selling their home, getting the cash they need, and remaining in their home as a renter.

Rice is primarily known for his successful football career, but he is driven by his entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiasm for giving back and helping others. He believes his partnership with EasyKnock will truly thrive through a shared motivation to provide the average American with innovative solutions.

“I am passionate about creating opportunities that support Americans and their communities,” Rice, a father of four including two who have worked in the real estate industry, said. “This is why working with EasyKnock resonated with me. By empowering hard-working people with flexibility around their finances, they will be able to achieve what is today’s American dream.”

With new customers growing approximately 200 percent in 2021 from 2020, EasyKnock is increasing financial flexibility and in more demand than ever.

“While he is best known as being the greatest wide receiver in history, Jerry’s commitment to community is what makes him a natural fit for our organization,” said Jarred Kessler, CEO and Founder of EasyKnock. “Our team admires that he is taking action in helping American homeowners to empower themselves and achieve financial and personal success. We look forward to a strong relationship with Jerry that spans everywhere EasyKnock is active and builds awareness for our solutions that can help homeowners achieve their financial goals.”

As Brand Ambassador, Rice will work closely with EasyKnock on continuously strengthening its connection with communities as well as increasing awareness of the company’s solutions nationwide.

About EasyKnock

EasyKnock is a first-of-its-kind technology company whose innovative and accessible sale-leaseback solutions are revolutionizing the residential real estate space. Homeowners who sell their property to EasyKnock can remain in their homes as renters while still getting the cash they need to pursue their financial goals. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, EasyKnock has over 100 employees nationwide working to help homeowners unlock their financial freedom through loan-alternative programs so they can pay off debts, buy their dream home, fund a venture, and more without the hassle of traditional lender regulations. For more information, please visit www.easyknock.com.