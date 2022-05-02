Judicial Candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch Urges Residents to Join in Commemorating International Firefighters Day on May 4

HILLSIDE, Ill., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShawnTe Raines-Welch is encouraging community residents to join her in commemorating International Firefighters Day on Wednesday, May 4th. On this day, communities around the world remember firefighters who have died while serving, and those who have dedicated their professional lives to protecting people. This global day of remembrance sprung from efforts to memorialize five firefighters who died while fighting wildfires in Australia. With the global rise in wildfires and other climate events, the work of firefighters is more important than ever.

“Our local firefighters are heroes, and I am so honored to be endorsed by the Associated Firefighters of Illinois,” Raines-Welch said. “Firefighters play a critical role in protecting public safety and working with police and the justice system to investigate arson and other fire-involved crimes. We need to honor their work and their sacrifices on May 4th – and throughout the year.”

Supporters often wear ribbons of red and blue on May 4th; red representing fire and blue representing water – these colors are also internationally recognized as representing emergency service. Organizations have activities to honor and remember fallen firefighters, to assist families in rebuilding their lives, and to provide education meant to reduce firefighter injuries and deaths.

Two key organizational websites with more information and activities for International Firefighters Day are:

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) / https://www.firehero.org/international-firefighters-day/

International Firefighters Day / https://www.firefightersday.org/

Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment law. Raines-Welch conducts training programs helping organizations, businesses and government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. She is a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board and a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support. If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected Judge from the 4th subcircuit. In addition to being endorsed by the Associated Firefighters of Illinois, Raines-Welch has been endorsed by the Chicago Federation of Labor representing 300 unions and over half a million workers.

The Democratic Primary Election is June 28, 2022. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

