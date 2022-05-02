Centura Health Expands Health Network by Adding Two Hospitals

CENTENNIAL, COLO.; FT. MORGAN, COLO.; and DODGE CITY, KAN., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Health, the region’s leading health system, is pleased to announce it completed the acquisition of its 18th and 19th hospitals on May 1, 2022. Combining medical skills with a compassionate touch to care for the whole person - body, mind and spirit, Centura is excited to welcome St. Elizabeth Hospital (formerly known as Colorado Plains Medical Center), located in Fort Morgan, Colo., and St. Catherine Hospital – Dodge City (formerly known as Western Plains Medical Complex), located in Dodge City, Kan. Both hospitals will become part of our Catholic ministries with CommonSpirit Health and remain focused on their commitment to deliver safe, quality care for the neighbors and patients of their communities.

“Health and health care are better where we are, and by joining with the more than 800 compassionate caregivers at St. Elizabeth in Fort Morgan and St. Catherine in Dodge City hospitals, we are building on our commitment to build whole person care and flourishing communities,” said Peter D. Banko, President & CEO of Centura Health. “I want to personally welcome the newest members of our Centura community and look forward to working with them with both passion and purpose.”

Integration of these two hospitals with Centura aligns with its strategic aspirations to build a connected system of hospitals delivering compassionate whole person care and bringing coordinated, clinical care options to the flourishing communities across Colorado and western Kansas. The hospitals will continue delivering the same high-quality, local care by the same providers who patients and the community know and trust. Our providers and care teams will further collaborate across geographies to bring new health solutions and expanded services in care and patient experience to their neighbors.

Announced earlier this year, Jeff Carrier will serve as Chief Executive Officer at St. Catherine Hospital – Dodge City and Josh Neff will serve as Chief Executive Officer for St. Elizabeth Hospital.

All current St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital– Dodge City employees in good standing were hired by Centura Health at the close of the transaction and there will be no disruption in care for our friends and neighbors.

ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 19 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region’s best health care accessible. We’re on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We’re Centura Health, and we’re your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.