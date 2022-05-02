Cultural Council Celebrates the 5th Year of MOSAIC, Promoting Local Institutions for a ‘Month of Shows, Art, Ideas & Culture’

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to announce the return of its annual MOSAIC (“Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture”) celebration, held during the month of May. Now in its fifth year, the month-long promotion showcases The Palm Beaches’ cultural organizations, many of which will host unique programming and provide special offers and discounts this month.

Visitors and residents alike can take advantage of these offers – whether attending museums, theaters, science centers, botanical gardens, or other arts adventures, as well as local hotel packages.

This year, the Cultural Council teamed up with illustrator, painter, and graphic designer Sam Nagel—who is based in Palm Beach County—to create the current MOSAIC campaign artwork, titled “Colors of Home.” The artwork features several local landmarks, art forms, and iconic experiences in The Palm Beaches.

Below are the institutions providing special offers for this year’s MOSAIC program. To learn more about the upcoming activities and events to enjoy during MOSAIC, visit MOSAICPBC.com.

For more information on cultural experiences in The Palm Beaches, as well as updates on events and upcoming special offers for MOSAIC, please visit MOSAICPBC.com.

