Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations and Investor Conference Call at the 59th European Renal Association (ERA) Congress

Data on atrasentan to be presented in an oral presentation from the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) patient cohort of the phase 2 AFFINITY basket trial



Updated data to be presented from Cohort 1 of Part 3 of the ongoing phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients with IgAN



Additional abstracts to be presented include atrasentan’s mechanism to block mesangial cell injury and the pathogenic transcriptional networks driving IgAN progression in a translational model, as well as a systems nephrology framework for the molecular classification of chronic kidney disease to fuel Chinook's precision medicine strategy through the Evotec collaboration



Chinook to host investor conference call and webcast on May 20, 2022 to review and discuss presented abstracts



SEATTLE, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming data presentations at the 59th ERA Congress from May 19 – 22, 2022, both virtual and live in Paris, France. Two abstracts will be delivered as free communications (15 minute live oral presentations) and three abstracts will be delivered as mini-oral presentations (5 minute pre-recorded presentations).

Chinook will host a live conference call and webcast on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 4:15 pm EDT to review and discuss the abstracts. Members of the Chinook executive team will be joined by Dr. Muh Geot Wong, associate professor of nephrology at Concord Repatriation General Hospital at University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia and Dr. Jonathan Barratt, Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine at University of Leicester in Leicester, UK.

Free Communications:

Abstract Title: Atrasentan for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy: Interim Results from the AFFINITY Study Presenting Author: Muh Geot Wong, Ph.D., Concord Repatriation General Hospital at University of Sydney Session Title: Recent advances in the treatment of IgAN Session Time: Friday, May 20th at 4:15 – 4:30 pm CEST Abstract Title: A Systems Nephrology Framework for the Molecular Classification of Chronic Kidney Disease Presenting Author: Tobias Bohnenpoll, Ph.D., Evotec SE Session Title: Classification of chronic kidney disease Session Time: Friday, May 20th at 1:00 – 1:15 pm CEST

Mini-oral Presentations:



Abstract Title: Updated Interim Results of a Phase 1/2 Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Clinical Activity of BION-1301 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy Presenting Author: Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., F.R.C.P., University of Leicester & Leicester General Hospital, Leicester, UK Session Title: Glomerulonephritis Session Time: Thursday, May 19th at 8:00 am – 12:45 pm CEST Abstract Title: Selective Endothelin A Receptor Antagonist Atrasentan Attenuates Mesangial Cell Injury, Proteinuria and Intra-Renal Proliferative, Inflammatory and Fibrotic Transcriptional Networks in a Rat Model of Mesangioproliferative Glomerulonephritis Presenting Author: Eric Olson, Ph.D., Chinook Therapeutics Session Title: Glomerulonephritis Session Time: Thursday, May 19th at 8:00 am – 12:45 pm CEST Abstract Title: A Phase 1/2, Multicenter Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of BION-1301 in Healthy Volunteers and Adults with IgA Nephropathy Presenting Author: Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., F.R.C.P., University of Leicester & Leicester General Hospital, Leicester, UK Session Title: Glomerulonephritis Session Time: Thursday, May 19th at 8:00 am – 12:45 pm CEST

For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the 59th ERA Congress website.



Investor Conference Call Details

To access the call, please dial (844) 309-0604 (domestic) or (574) 990-9932 (international) and provide the Conference ID 9428716 to the operator.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of hyperoxalurias, is being evaluated in a phase 1 healthy volunteer trial. In addition, Chinook is advancing research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

