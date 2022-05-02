Truth to Power: Debut Novel DESTROYED BY THE EVENTS OF THE DAY Examines the Opportunity For Corruption Inside An Elite Prep School

Charleston, SC, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They say fiction is rooted in truth. Well, such is the case in author John Infortunio’s new suspense novel. A devoted administrator, educator and coach, Infortunio has been working with students in his hometown of Brooklyn, NY for nearly three decades. So when it came to writing a novel, it wasn’t a stretch for him to write about an academic institution. The book’s setting is inspired by Infortunio’s upbringing and will be familiar to anyone who grew up in a neighborhood where people know each other well and where privacy is often in short supply.

Over the course of his career, Infortunio came to understand how corrupt people with enough power, leverage and money can hide in plain sight and wanted to explore the lengths people will go to silence a threat. While some of the more drastic scenes within the book have been exaggerated, a few key events hold fairly true to real-life events. And as stories of scandal and cover-up within the walls of hallowed preparatory schools are becoming increasingly prevalent, this book shines a light on the dark side of elite education.

Destroyed By the Events of the Day begins with a student-teacher altercation at a prestigious preparatory school and centers on Michael Cloughey, an English teacher with anger issues and a history of violent episodes in his youth. Michael’s actions send a shockwave through the school community and have grave consequences for everyone involved. As truths come to light, Michael takes on the old guard within the administration. Enlisting the help of his brother, Michael will stop at nothing to protect his family. But there are elements he cannot control, and his family is left to navigate through trying circumstances, as the bonds of brotherhood and family are tested. Infortunio knows it’s the relationships with the people who are closest to us that are often the most trying, and this knowledge informed his portrayal of Michael as a man who is constantly in conflict.

Infortunio delivers a multi-layered story with relatable characters. Michael is a character you can love, hate, or feel torn over. The supporting characters and antagonists serve as both major players in the plot but also foil characters as they reveal more or less what Michael is capable of and able to give. The book is a gripping account of one man’s fight to speak the truth and hold people in power accountable.

About the Author:

A lifelong educator, John Infortunio has devoted almost thirty years to working as a literature teacher and basketball coach at Bishop Ford High School in Brooklyn before becoming Dean of Students and Director of Operations at Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School. Destroyed by the Events of the Day is his first novel, and he sites classical authors such as Fitzgerald and Hemingway as early inspirations. His more modern literary inspirations include authors Dennis Lehane, James McBride and Stephen King. He received his BA from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, NY and he went on to perform his graduate work at Brooklyn College. He graduated both programs with Honors and Cum Laude Awards. He currently resides in Bay Ridge Brooklyn with his family.

