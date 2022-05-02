English Finnish

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

2 May 2022 5.30 pm

Transfer of Lassila & Tikanoja's own shares

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja plc on 17 March 2022, Lassila & Tikanoja plc has transferred 8 618 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of remuneration of the Board.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 10,205 which is the volume weighted average quotation of the share on 29 April 2022.

After the transfer on 2 May 2022, the company holds a total of 653 256 shares.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Sirpa Huopalainen

General Counsel

Additional information:

Sirpa Huopalainen, tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,171 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

