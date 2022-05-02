HIGH PERFORMANCE, LONG LIFE — SPYDER® LAUNCHES PRO-GRADE DRIVER BITS

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its expertise in drilling, boring and cutting tools, Spyder®, a leader in high-performance power tool accessories, today unveiled its latest product — impact-rated driver bits featuring Mach-Blue™ Tough Tip™ technology. Available now, Lowe’s is the exclusive nationwide home center to offer the new Mach-Blue driver bits.

Mach-Blue driver bits are designed to last significantly longer and resist breakage better than typical impact-rated driver bits. The new bits have been third-party tested to American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) standards and shown to last up to 70 times longer than standard impact-rated driver bits.

Spyder’s new bits also feature 33% stronger tip profiles compared to standard bits driven by the company’s proprietary Tough Tip technology. This technology incorporates Spyder’s Mach-Blue plating, which strengthens the drive surface and provides extreme corrosion protection. Spyder’s proprietary IMPACTive™ alloy tool steel and optimized torsion zones actively flex to dissipate peak impact forces. Each drive tip is precision machined for superior strength and fit, resisting cam-out, twisting and breakage.

“We over-engineer all Spyder tools to withstand all-day use and abuse from professional users, and Mach-Blue driver bits are no exception,” said Ryan Campbell, executive vice president and general manager of Spyder. “The combination of our superior Mach-Blue plating, precision machining and durable alloy steel creates a long-lived impact-driver bit that maximizes the investment of both professional and casual users.”

Following the launch of Spyder’s high-speed steel drill bits last year, Mach-Blue driver bits are the company’s second product line to feature Mach-Blue plating, which gives the tools an eye-catching, iridescent blue finish.

The bits’ impact-rated, 1/4” speed hex allows them to be used in high-torque impacting drivers and conventional rotary drills with three-jaw chucks.

Mach-Blue driver bits are currently available in a 25-piece kit, which includes Phillips, slotted, star and square bits, as well as a 30-piece kit, which includes additional sizes and nut-driver bits. Each kit includes a magnetic bit holder and is housed in a durable hard case with bump- and slip-resistant rubber corners. Additional drive sets, drill-and-drive sets, and individual bits will be available later this summer.

Mach-Blue driver bits are available nationwide at Lowe’s stores and on Lowes.com.

About Spyder Products

Starting in 2007 with the Spyder Scraper® and continuing with award-winning 3x3® reciprocating saw blades and jigsaw blades, hole saws, Tarantula™ circular saw blades and more, Spyder Products has developed a reputation for making quality power tool attachments that make tough jobs easier for professional contractors. The company has also continued to innovate with features that make their products work harder, last longer and finish the job faster. For more information, visit www.spyderproducts.com.