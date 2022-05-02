Brooklyn, New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Complementary & Alternative Cancer Treatment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2027.
Confluence of several factors including improved patient outcome, increased evidence for CAM-based cancer care and rising prevalence of cancer, is propelling the market growth.
Key Market Insights
- As per the intervention type outlook, the health supplement intervention type is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment
- Based on the indication outlook, breast cancer is expected to dominate the 2021 complementary & alternative cancer treatment market in terms of revenue share
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global complementary & alternative cancer treatment market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period
- Akesis Oncology, The Stram Center, ZenHeal wellness Private Limited, COH HoldCo Inc., Pellegrino Healing Center, Aurora Health Care, Saskatoon Naturopathic Medicine Inc., St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Synthesis Clinic, and Abramson Cancer Center among others, are some of the key players in the complementary & alternative cancer treatment market
Intervention Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Acupuncture or Acupressure
- Reiki or Therapeutic/ Healing Touch
- Yoga
- Tai Chi or Qi Gong
- Hormone Therapies
- Health Supplements
- Emotional & Spiritual Healing
- Others
Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Breast Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Gastrointestinal Cancer
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA