Security Federal Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings

AIKEN, S.C., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (“Company”) (OTCBB: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (“Bank”), today announced earnings and results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.48 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $3.2 million, or $0.98 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income was primarily due to the release of loan loss reserves in 2021 following significantly higher loan loss provisions during 2020 in response to the potential and unknown economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



First Quarter Financial Highlights

Net interest income decreased $115,000, or 1.4%, to $7.9 million primarily due to a decrease in deferred interest income on the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans recognized ($262,000 recognized in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $994,000 in the first quarter of 2021)

Non-interest income of $2.6 million

Non-interest expense of $8.6 million

Average interest earning assets increased $116.9 million, or 10.6%, to $1.2 billion

Average interest bearing liabilities increased $71.6 million, or 8.2%, to $940.5 million



Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 Total interest income $ 8,700 $ 9,097 Total interest expense 795 1,077 Net interest income 7,905 8,020 Reversal of provision for loan losses - (870 ) Net interest income after reversal of provision for loan losses 7,905 8,890 Non-interest income 2,603 2,774 Non-interest expense 8,594 7,610 Income before income taxes 1,914 4,054 Provision for income taxes 365 875 Net income $ 1,549 $ 3,179 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.48 $ 0.98

Credit Quality

The Bank recorded no provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2022 compared to a negative provision of $870,000 during the first quarter last year. The negative provision during 2021 resulted from a reduction in qualitative adjustment factors due to the improvement in the economic and business conditions at both the national and regional levels.

Non-performing assets were $2.9 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $2.8 million at December 31, 2021 and $3.9 million at March 31, 2021.

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 2.17%, 2.19% and 2.33% at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands): 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses $ - $ (870 ) $ 700 Net (recoveries) charge offs $ (42 ) $ 26 $ 54





At Period End (dollars in thousands): 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Non-performing assets $ 2,944 $ 2,813 $ 3,861 Non-performing assets to gross loans 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.75 % Allowance for loan losses $ 11,129 $ 11,087 $ 11,967 Allowance to gross loans 2.17 % 2.19 % 2.33 %

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management



Total assets were $1.3 billion at March 31, 2022, a $1.4 million decrease since the prior quarter and a year-over-year increase of $120.4 million.

Net loans receivable increased $4.9 million during the first quarter of 2022 to $504.4 million at March 31, 2022.

Investments increased $104.0 million to $690.1 million at March 31, 2022 from $586.1 million at March 31, 2021 due to an increase in deposits during that period.

Total deposits increased $156.1 million to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2022 from $969.8 million at March 31, 2021.

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Total assets $ 1,299,789 $ 1,301,214 $ 1,179,421 Cash and cash equivalents 31,110 27,623 19,105 Total loans receivable, net * 504,359 499,497 506,252 Investments 690,118 706,356 586,073 Deposits 1,125,935 1,115,963 969,802 Borrowings 69,407 61,940 90,652 Shareholders' equity 96,458 115,523 109,261 Book value per share $ 29.65 $ 35.51 $ 33.59 Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.32 % 18.65 % 19.67 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 18.06 % 17.39 % 18.42 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 9.68 % 9.87 % 9.80 % * Includes PPP loans of $3.5 million at 3/31/2022, $9.8 million at 12/31/2021 and $60.2 million at 3/31/2021. (1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information from the Company.

Security Federal has 18 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. The Bank’s newest branch, located in Columbia, South Carolina, opened in March 2022. An additional branch, located in Augusta, Georgia, is currently under construction and scheduled to open later this year. It will be a full-service branch offering depository banking as well as commercial and consumer lending. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

