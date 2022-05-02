Home Improvement Market to be Worth over USD 500 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.40% | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global home improvement market is growing at a high CAGR because of the rising disposable income along with rapid urbanization coupled with changing trends and increasing inclination of younger consumers to transform their homes that match their aesthetics and boost their living comfort….



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global home improvement market was worth USD 333.7 billion in the year 2021. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.40%, with revenues reaching around USD 514.9 billion by the end of 2028. The global home improvement market is gaining significant traction owing to the rising disposable income along with rapid urbanization. Furthermore, changing trends and increasing the inclination of younger consumers to transform their homes that match their aesthetics and boost their living comfort is also playing a crucial role in propelling the growth of the global home improvement market.

Growing Popularity of Online Channels is Driving Global Home Improvement Market

The increasing popularity of online channels for acquiring home improvement tools and materials is presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The online shops are now partnering with the home improvement components and service providing companies to offer attractive services such as same-day delivery. Furthermore, the consumers can now access a wide range of components that are not available or produced locally. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of mobile wallets and online payment methods is also anticipated to flourish the global home improvement market.





Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/home-improvement-market/report-sample

Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies is Propelling Global Home Improvement Market

The rising integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), etc., is further propelling the demand for home improvement services. The installation of IoT sensors and smart devices in homes requires services such as maintenance and repair, and interior changes that are offered by home improvement services. With the increasing popularity of smart homes among consumers additional security is anticipated to boost the growth of the global home improvement market.

Global Home Improvement Market - By End-Use

Based on end-use, the global home improvement market is segmented into kitchen improvement & additions, bath improvement & additions, system upgrades, exterior replacements, interior replacements, property improvements, disaster repairs, and other room additions & alterations. The exterior replacements segment accounts for the largest market share. The exterior of the home is constantly exposed to harsh environments and therefore is more prone to damage compared to other parts. Therefore, the consumers significantly invest in maintenance and repair of the exterior, driving this segment growth.

Please Find Press Release of Home Improvement Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/home-improvement-market-to-be-worth-over-usd-500-billion-by-2028

Global Home Improvement Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the global home improvement market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe dominates the global home improvement market owing to the high disposable income of the customers in this region. The presence of Tier I countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, etc., and the availability of advanced home improvement services in these countries also plays a crucial role in propelling the growth of the global home improvement market. Following Europe, North America also covers a substantial market share.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Home Improvement Market

The global home improvement market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Several countries faced economic recession of certain levels due to restrictions on economic activities, which directly impacted the disposable income and purchasing power of the consumers. As a result, a large percentage of consumers postponed their plans of investing in home improvements, due to which the industry players had to bear huge losses. Furthermore, the restrictions on the supply chains and social distancing norms also affected the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global home improvement market are Sherwin-Williams Company, Power Home Remodeling Group, The Home Depot, Kingfisher, Ferguson Enterprises, Owens Construction, Andersen Corporation, State-wide Remodeling, DuPont de Nemours, Harvey Building Products, Watsco, Inc., Boral Building Products, Beacon Roofing Supply, APCO Industries, Pella Corporation, Robert Bowden, Kohler, Keller Supply Company, Dreamstyle Remodeling, Lutron Electronics, and other prominent players. The market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry players. The companies constantly launch new designs and methods of home improvement to attract customers and bring innovations into their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the global home improvement market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global home improvement market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global home improvement market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

In February 2022, Lowe’s Companies Inc., an American home improvement company, announced a partnership with Instacart, an online grocery platform in North America for the same-day delivery of home improvement products.

Lowe’s Companies Inc., an American home improvement company, announced a partnership with Instacart, an online grocery platform in North America for the same-day delivery of home improvement products. In November 2021, Block Renovation, a US-based technology platform for home renovation, announced to have raised USD 50 million Series C investment led by Softbank Vision Fund 2.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product Service/Segmentation By Project, By End Use, By Region Key Players Sherwin-Williams Company, Power Home Remodeling Group, The Home Depot, Kingfisher, Ferguson Enterprises, Owens Construction, Andersen Corporation, State-wide Remodeling, DuPont de Nemours, Harvey Building Products, Watsco, Inc., Boral Building Products, Beacon Roofing Supply, APCO Industries, Pella Corporation, Robert Bowden, Kohler, Keller Supply Company, Dreamstyle Remodeling, Lutron Electronics, and other prominent players.

By Project

DIY

DIFM

By End Use

Kitchen Improvement & Additions

Bath Improvement & Additions

System Upgrades

Exterior Replacements

Interior Replacements

Property Improvements

Disaster Repairs

Other Room Additions & Alterations

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Please Find Below Some Related Report:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/