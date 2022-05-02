Innovate BC Now Accepting Applications for $300,000 R&D Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications are open for the Innovate BC Ignite program for up to $300,000 to fund B.C.-based innovation projects that could help benefit people in the areas of natural resources, engineering and applied science.

The funding is awarded to teams of academia and industry who come together to solve a significant challenge that British Columbians face. Previous winning projects have ranged from cleantech to energy to mining to forestry to agriculture and beyond. The Ignite program supports the Province’s Stronger BC Economic Plan by providing B.C. businesses with the funding needed to add value to industries, create new jobs and growth throughout B.C.’s economy.

“Through our StrongerBC Economic Plan, we are supporting innovation across the economy to provide more opportunities for B.C. businesses to expand and create jobs for people,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “Through Ignite and other Innovate BC programs, we are ensuring B.C. is known as a global innovation leader by helping to bring new products and ideas to market that solve real problems.”

To date Innovate BC’s Ignite program has awarded funding to 34 projects for a total value of $8.5M.

“We're excited to help supercharge game-changing innovation. Past winners have taken on huge challenges to help make life better for all British Columbians,” says Raghwa Gopal, Innovate BC President + CEO. “It’s so encouraging to see B.C. companies take on issues like climate change – and reminds me why we do what we do at Innovate BC.”

One such project, a collaboration between Simon Fraser University and Terramera, received $300,000 to commercialize their technology which is helping farmers grow more food with less pesticides. The newly generated technology will be commercialized by Terramera while simultaneously training young engineers in machine learning techniques.

B.C. is filled with innovators developing new ways to solve problems that will make life better for British Columbians,” said Brenda Bailey, Parliamentary Secretary for Technology and Innovation. “The Ignite program is a great way to help these researchers commercialize solutions that will meet the needs of local industry while directly benefiting people throughout our province.”

“Innovation drives the economy. If applied properly, it permits us to do more with less, maximize new societal and environmental benefits, minimize negative societal and environmental impacts, and create whole new economic fields,” says Dr. Steve Slater, Terramera’s Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

Innovate BC is thrilled to support the commercialization of novel innovations through the Ignite program. Learn more about past winners here.

Applications are open until July 4, 2022 at 11:59 PM PDT. Learn more and apply here.

Want to know how to make your application stand out? Join us for an info session on May 12. Register now.

About Innovate BC

Innovate BC helps foster innovation in B.C. so that British Columbians in all regions of the province can benefit from a thriving, sustainable, and inclusive innovation economy. A Crown Agency of British Columbia, Innovate BC funds and delivers programs that support the growth of the B.C. economy by helping companies start and scale, train talent that meets labour market needs, and encourage technology development, commercialization, and adoption.

