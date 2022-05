English Lithuanian

The general shareholders meeting of Invalda INVL, which took place on 30 April 2022, elected Alvydas Banys, Indrė Mišeikytė and Tomas Bubinas to the Board for the 4 (four) years term of office. Alvydas Banys was elected as a Chairman of the Board at the Board meeting on 2 May 2022.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL

E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com