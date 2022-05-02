Catalina Consuegra Joins Greystone as Vice President, DEI

NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Catalina Consuegra has joined the firm as a Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, reporting to Pranika Sinha, Managing Director and head of the firm’s DEI strategy and efforts. Ms. Consuegra brings over a decade of experience in implementing DEI strategy cross-functionally and executing successful social impact initiatives.



Joining Greystone from EDP Renewables North America in Houston, TX, where she served as an Equity, Diversity & Inclusion and Relationship Management Associate, Ms. Consuegra brings a focus on inclusion practices and critical metrics to measure progress in recruitment and retention. In her new role at Greystone, she will develop and manage DEI plans across the firm’s business lines, lead training sessions and contribute to leadership development as the firm works to achieve its DEI goals.

“Greystone’s efforts in all areas of DEI have pushed forward our progress, and I am so thrilled that Catalina will be able to take our plans to the next level,” said Ms. Sinha, who joined the firm to lead DEI in 2021. “We have embarked on a number of parallel journeys with DEI as the catalyst, such as launching employee resource groups and our growing partnership with Project Destined, and we are excited to have Catalina pioneer new initiatives that will help grow diversity at Greystone while also increasing opportunities for underrepresented communities as a result.”

Prior to her role at EDP, Ms. Consuegra was Founder and Director at Ducere Training LLC, and served as a Senior Diversity & Inclusion Advisor for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, as well as other roles in human resources and business services. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Rosario University in Bogota.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com