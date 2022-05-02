PMS Moving, Reputed Lawrence Movers Expand Services, Gear up for Busy 2022 Season

Lawrence, KS, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMS Moving, the reputed movers in Lawrence, Kansas are pleased to share that they have expanded their services for the busy 2022 season. As a full-service moving company, they help their clients with all kinds of moves of all sizes including partial moving requests, special equipment moving, furniture moving, and labor-only services. The Overland Park movers also help their customers plan and organize a stress-free and seamless move that too in at affordable rates. The company has been doing it for more than 20 years now and has gathered the skills, experience, and knowledge to handle any kind of relocation with ease and efficiency.

As the most trusted local movers in Lawrence, Kansas, they are dedicated to keeping the customer belongings safe and strive towards 100% client satisfaction. A moving coordinator is assigned to every move. This individual is responsible to take care of the entire process including the logistics and timely communication. This moving expert also helps clients create a plan that meets their needs and budget as well. Customers can trust the team here right from the truck is loaded till the time it is unloaded. Whether it is moving to another house a few blocks away or relocating to another city in another state, these Overland Park movers will help their clients settle down in their new location faster.



Professional Moving & Storage - Lawrence Movers

Relocation can be overwhelming and tiring. That is why it is very important to hire professional movers such as PMS Moving. All the movers in the team are trained to help people experience a smooth transition without any inconvenience or disruptions. Once a customer decides to hire PMS, the team ensures that the entire move is planned; that the customers get a free moving estimate; that they can plan their moving budget; that each and every item is safely transported; also assist with junk removal post moving out; and last but not the least give people a chance to experience a stress-free move.

The services offered here are designed to meet the specific needs of people that too with personalized attention at every step of the way. The Lawrence movers have also added new services i.e. self-storage services that help customers store their belongings for as long as their want with complete control over the storage unit that they have hired. There are more than 300 climate-controlled storage units and solutions offered here to help people choose the best that meets their storage requirements. The units are located in a clean, secured, and gated facility. And the items will be delivered whenever the customer needs them.

To learn more visit https://pmsmoving.com/services/

About Professional Moving & Storage

Professional Moving & Storage has been offering top-notch moving services to the Lawrence Community for more than two decades now. The company offers a full range of moving services including local moving & delivery, long-distance moves, interstate moves, commercial moves, piano moving, junk removal, self-storage, and packing services.

