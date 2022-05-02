Disclosure of transactions in own shares from April 25th to April 29th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From April 25th to April 29th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 25th to April 29th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI25/04/2022FR00001254863 11294,1624AQEU
VINCI25/04/2022FR00001254864 70794,0809CEUX
VINCI25/04/2022FR00001254861 50294,0146TQEX
VINCI25/04/2022FR000012548642 17994,0433XPAR
VINCI26/04/2022FR00001254863 49592,4969AQEU
VINCI26/04/2022FR00001254864 97492,7576CEUX
VINCI26/04/2022FR00001254861 08592,9459TQEX
VINCI26/04/2022FR000012548642 44692,9295XPAR
VINCI27/04/2022FR00001254862 84392,0701AQEU
VINCI27/04/2022FR00001254864 31992,1124CEUX
VINCI27/04/2022FR000012548665392,1686TQEX
VINCI27/04/2022FR000012548644 68592,0415XPAR
VINCI28/04/2022FR00001254865 24293,5757AQEU
VINCI28/04/2022FR00001254866 97993,3821CEUX
VINCI28/04/2022FR00001254863 97693,3981TQEX
VINCI28/04/2022FR000012548635 80393,0692XPAR
VINCI29/04/2022FR00001254865 83192,7807AQEU
VINCI29/04/2022FR00001254867 48892,7846CEUX
VINCI29/04/2022FR00001254862 64292,7539TQEX
VINCI29/04/2022FR000012548636 03992,6907XPAR
      
  TOTAL260 00092,9747 

    II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

