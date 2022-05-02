English French

Paris, May 02nd, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From April 25th to April 29th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 25th to April 29th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 25/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 112 94,1624 AQEU VINCI 25/04/2022 FR0000125486 4 707 94,0809 CEUX VINCI 25/04/2022 FR0000125486 1 502 94,0146 TQEX VINCI 25/04/2022 FR0000125486 42 179 94,0433 XPAR VINCI 26/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 495 92,4969 AQEU VINCI 26/04/2022 FR0000125486 4 974 92,7576 CEUX VINCI 26/04/2022 FR0000125486 1 085 92,9459 TQEX VINCI 26/04/2022 FR0000125486 42 446 92,9295 XPAR VINCI 27/04/2022 FR0000125486 2 843 92,0701 AQEU VINCI 27/04/2022 FR0000125486 4 319 92,1124 CEUX VINCI 27/04/2022 FR0000125486 653 92,1686 TQEX VINCI 27/04/2022 FR0000125486 44 685 92,0415 XPAR VINCI 28/04/2022 FR0000125486 5 242 93,5757 AQEU VINCI 28/04/2022 FR0000125486 6 979 93,3821 CEUX VINCI 28/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 976 93,3981 TQEX VINCI 28/04/2022 FR0000125486 35 803 93,0692 XPAR VINCI 29/04/2022 FR0000125486 5 831 92,7807 AQEU VINCI 29/04/2022 FR0000125486 7 488 92,7846 CEUX VINCI 29/04/2022 FR0000125486 2 642 92,7539 TQEX VINCI 29/04/2022 FR0000125486 36 039 92,6907 XPAR TOTAL 260 000 92,9747

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

