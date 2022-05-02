DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services strengthens its presence in Germany

English French

The German subsidiary of DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services (DERICHEBOURG Group) has announced the acquisition of the German company YLIPSON GmbH, which has specialised in aeronautical engineering for more than 50 years.

This acquisition gives Derichebourg additional expertise for positioning itself as a key partner for Airbus, particularly for EMES3 services.

About DERICHEBOURG AERONAUTICS SERVICES GmbH

Founded in 2008, the German subsidiary of DERICHEBOURG aeronautics services has become a major player in industrial subcontracting in Germany in just a few years.

The quality of its services is proven by numerous approvals and certifications and by the loyalty of its customers. It is based first and foremost on its skilled and competent teams and on a perfect knowledge of all Airbus programmes. Its teams provide services in Manufacturing Engineering, Inspection & Quality Support, but also in production and logistics.

Key figures:

Workforce: 106 people

Turnover in 2021: €7.1 million

About YLIPSON GmbH

Founded in 1965, YLIPSON is recognised as a reliable subcontractor for cabin engineering, aircraft structure, cabin systems and production engineering.

With EN 9100 and ISO 9001 certification, YLIPSON deploys its skills for certifications, materials, cabins & systems, customisation and retrofitting, among others.

Its expertise is recognised in many industrial sectors, from aeronautics to automotive, with a constant focus on technological, energy and ecological efficiency.

Key figures:

Workforce: 91 people

Turnover in 2021: €5.8 million





