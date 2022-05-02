Eleven Canadian Leaders Recognized as Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Champions at New WXN Awards Program

Toronto, ON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural 2022 Canadian Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (CEDI) Award Winners list was released by Women’s Executive Network (WXN) and Presenting Partner MLSE today, recognizing 11 outstanding leaders for their contributions toward making Canada more equitable, diverse and inclusive, both in their workplaces and in their communities.

Winners will be recognized for their accomplishments on May 26, in combination with the second annual Canadian Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Summit taking place virtually from May 25-26.

“The introduction of the CEDI Awards program is a major milestone, not just for WXN but for organizations and leaders across the country who are creating more opportunities for women and equity-deserving groups to succeed,” said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. “It’s time we take action on the gaps and barriers that hold so many women back from their goals, ambitions and dreams. The accomplishments, dedication and commitment to supporting women and equity-deserving groups that our winners demonstrate inspire us all to learn and grow.”

The winners of 2022’s CEDI Awards include:

Chair of the Board Award: Mahalia Verna , Board President, Digital Moment; Chief Strategy Officer, Tripura Breath



Corporate Board Directors Awards: Michelle Beyo , Board Member, Open Banking Initiative of Canada (OBIC); CEO and Founder, FINAVATOR INC. Debora Bielecki , Board Director, Bank of Canada; Board Director, Canadian Light Source; Board Director and Chair, Circular Rubber Technologies; Advisor, Fairly AI; Advisor, DealMaker Nalaine Morin, Board Member, BC Hydro; Board Member, Geoscience BC; Lands Director, Tahltan Central Government; Principal, ArrowBlade Consulting Services



MLSE EDI Leaders Awards: Sheena Chaudhry , Director, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Canada Goose; Manager, Diversity & Inclusion, Greater Toronto Airports Authority Muriam De Angelis , Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader, EY Canada Ogho Ikhalo , Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Talent Acquisition, Hydro One; Founder & Principal Consultant, Afrodisiac Jenny Okonkwo , Diversity Equity and Inclusion Consultant, Hydro One; Manager and Team Lead, Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council; Founder, Black Female Accountants Network Dr. Denise O’Neil Green , Vice-President, Equity and Community Inclusion (April 2017 to February 2022), Toronto Metropolitan University; EDI Strategist, Keynote Speaker and Educator



Inclusion Vanguard Award: Kike Ojo-Thompson , Founder & CEO, KOJO Institute



Ally of Excellence Award: Ken Hartwick , President and CEO, Ontario Power Generation



"At MLSE, we are prioritizing commitments to build an inclusive environment that eliminates systemic barriers affecting women and equity-deserving groups. As the National Presenting Partner of the WXN Canadian Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (CEDI) Awards and Sponsor of the EDI Leaders Award, we congratulate all the winners for leading this change in your organizations and in the community,” said Teri Dennis-Davies, Chief People & Inclusion Officer at MLSE. “We know it takes courage to demand change and are proud to partner with WXN in fiercely advocating for equitable access, diverse representation and a culture of inclusion."

The annual CEDI Summit launched last year as an opportunity to openly and honestly explore the latest research, trends and conversations that impact the representation of women within Canadian organizations, including Black, Indigenous, Women of Colour, Women living with Disabilities and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. This year’s line-up features headlining speakers like Helena Dalli, European Commissioner for Equality; and Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa, physician and advocate for diversity and inclusion.

Event information and tickets for WXN’s two-day CEDI Summit and Awards are available at https://wxnetwork.com/page/Home-CanadianEquityDiversityInclusionSummitAwards.

About WXN

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is North America’s #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of professional women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN operates in Canada and the U.S.

About MLSE

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. (MLSE) is Canada’s preeminent leader in delivering top quality sport and entertainment experiences to our fans. MLSE is one of North America’s leading providers of exceptional experiences. It is the parent company of the National Hockey League’s Toronto Maple Leafs, the National Basketball Association’s Toronto Raptors Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC, the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts and development teams with the Toronto Marlies (American Hockey League), Raptors 905 (NBA G League) and Toronto FC II (United Soccer League). MLSE owns or operates all of the venues its teams play and train in, including Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground, and the OVO Athletic Centre. MLSE also provides fans in Toronto incredible live music and entertainment events. MLSE strives to deliver championships to our city and our fans and bring the world to its feet.

