Zentry Security Appoints New CTO to Drive Technical Innovation & Scale ZTNA Services

MILPITAS, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentry Security announces the appointment of Krish Kalkiraj as Chief Technology Officer, in charge of R&D and innovation for cloud-delivered cybersecurity services. Kalkiraj brings a wealth of experience leading geographically dispersed teams, designing innovative architectures, and creating brand-new product offerings across a wide range of security markets. He also adds considerable customer perspective to the leadership team.



“Organizations don’t have to struggle adopting ZTNA,” said Krish Kalkiraj, CTO of Zentry Security. “Zentry’s mission is to help businesses realize that secure access can be simple, seamless, and fast but without the complexity of traditional architectures. I’m looking forward to accelerating development and growth to help workforces quickly access the applications they need to do their jobs and alleviate some of the pain that IT departments have suffered using aging VPNs.”

Krish Kalkiraj has more than 20 years of experience driving cloud and cybersecurity products at large and small companies. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Digital.ai (formerly Arxan Technologies) where he significantly expanded the engineering team, integrated new technologies to combat next-generation security threats and boosted customer satisfaction by taking an outside-in approach to product development. Prior to Arxan, he was Vice President of Engineering at ThreatMetrix and held senior technology and management positions at a number of start-ups and Fortune 500 companies like PTC & Intuit, directing a broad range of cross-platform and enterprise-grade security and architecture initiatives.

“I am very excited to welcome Krish to the Zentry Security team,” said Andy Swett, CEO of Zentry Security. “He has the perfect mix of technical expertise, engineering leadership, and IT implementation experience that we want on our team. He will play a vital role in helping us redefine the ZTNA space and help small and medium businesses with zero trust migration.”

About Zentry Security

Founded in 2019, Zentry Security provides streamlined, secure, zero-trust application access for small-to-medium enterprises with dispersed and remote workforces. Zentry Trusted Access delivers zero trust secure access from any device to any application or resource -- on-premises or in the cloud -- using simple adaptive policies for complete visibility and control. Organizations realize faster access, reduced attack surface, better compliance, and greater visibility into users and applications. More information is available at www.zentrysecurity.com.

Contact info:

Paul Andersen, VP of Sales & Marketing

Zentry Security, Inc.

1371 McCarthy Blvd.

Milpitas, CA 95035

1-844-2-Zentry

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c77d3cc0-2e56-47f8-bb6a-88ab0d045fcf