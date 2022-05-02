Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions: Teemu Kangas-Kärki

English Finnish

2 May 2022 at 7:00 p.m

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Kangas-Kärki

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 13792/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-05-02

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010854

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1175 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1175 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,171 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

