CHAR Technologies Annual and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Technologies" or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: YES) announces results from its Annual and Special Meeting (“ASM”) held on April 28th, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. At the ASM, shareholders approved the following resolutions: Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditor and Approval of Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan.



The Company also presented a summary of 2021 highlights and discussed current and future business operations. CHAR Technologies also hosted guest speaker Diane Brady, a veteran business journalist who provides editorial insights focused on C-suite and entrepreneurial networks.

A replay of the ASM can be viewed at the following link: https://chartechnologies.com/video-replay-2022-char-annual-general-meeting/

A total of 29,918,902 common shares were voted at the ASM representing 36.0% of the total outstanding common shares.

Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Director Nominee For (%) Withhold (%) William White 99.8 0.2 Eric Beutel 99.8 0.2 James Sbrolla 99.8 0.2 Benj Gallander 99.8 0.2 Jane Pagel 99.8 0.2 Nik Nanos 99.8 0.2 Paul Pellegrini 99.8 0.2 Hugh Cleland 99.8 0.2 For (%) Withhold (%) Appointment of Auditor 99.8 0.2





For (%) Withhold (%) Approval of Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan 97.5 2.5 For (%) Withhold (%) Approval of Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan (Majority of Minority) 95.5 4.5

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is a cleantech development and services company, specializing in organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development, custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

Andrew White Mark Korol Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer CHAR Technologies Ltd. CHAR Technologies Ltd.

