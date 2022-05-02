In Vehicles Payment Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 12.6 Bn during 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an estimated CAGR of 11.6% during the projected period, the in-vehicle payments market share is expected to reach US$ 12.6 billion by 2032, finds a recent report published by FMI. The study finds that the rising demand reflects the adoption of in-vehicle payments.



Sales of in-vehicle payments are expected to rise significantly. In addition to this, sales of in-vehicle payments are rising, accounting for US$ 6.5 Bn by 2026. Increasing sales of in-vehicle payments are also projected to contribute to the growth of the in-vehicle payments market share.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, government-enforced lockdowns prohibited the use of passenger automobiles and public transportation. So, like the global automotive sector, in-vehicle payments systems will see slow market growth in 2020. As demand for contactless payment options grew globally, lockout limitations were eased in the coming years.

Moreover, big corporations started rolling out contactless payment options in-vehicle, resulting in the market recovery. The increased need for contactless payment solutions due to pandemics, for example, led to Mercedes introducing contactless petrol payment in March 2021 in Germany. By the end of 2021, the company plans to spread its fuel & pay service to additional European nations.

Get Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14571

Connected automobiles are vehicles that can interact with other technologies via the user's daily life. Connected automobiles use their connectivity to allow passengers to pay in-car. As a result, the increasing use of linked automobiles is likely to increase global sales of in-vehicle payments systems. Also, major brands like Mastercard and Visa are investing in linked auto payment technology, which will likely boost market growth in the near future.

On the other hand, the global maturing 5G connection rollout, along with increasing autonomy in autonomous and connected cars, is likely to boost market development. Moreover, the increased use of connected automobiles in emerging markets like China and India is expected to drive demand for in-vehicle payment.

Manufacturers in the in-vehicle payments market get a big platform from which to serve the whole demand for in-vehicle payments. The worldwide sales of in-vehicle payments are seeing increased competition. With growing competition, new competitors are offering a variety of options at reasonable pricing, fulfilling the demand for in-vehicle payments more accessible to customers.

Key Segments

By Mode of Payment

NFC, QR Code/RFID

Apple- Wallet

Credit/Debit Card





By Application

Parking, Gas/Charging Stations

Shopping

Food/Coffee

Toll Collection

Key Takeaways:

● Thus, infrastructure expansion for in-car payment is projected to drive market growth in the near future.

● In addition to the convenience of paying via mobile devices and on-demand applications, the increased popularity of digital payment apps such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Amazon Pay is likely to fuel sector growth during the projection period.

● The QR code/RFID industry is also predicted to develop rapidly in the future.

● As of 2020, North America led the global market with a USD 1.38 billion market share.

● The Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a rapid rate in terms of sales of in-vehicle payments.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14571

Competitive Landscape

BMW AG, CarPay Diem Cerence Inc., Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Gentex Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC, Mastercard Inc., Telenav Inc., ThinxNet GmbH, Visa Inc., Xevo Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

● In January 2019, Visa announced cooperation with SiriusXM Linked Vehicles Services Inc. to improve the in-car customer experience and provide manufacturers that use SiriusXM's connected vehicle services with a SiriusXM e-wallet. Visa account customers will be able to use these payment services to pay for things like petrol, coffee, parking, movie tickets, and more.

● Parkopedia launched a new multi-domain payment platform in May 2021. Parkopedia introduced its new integrated multi-domain payment platform in May 2021, which will enable all key in-vehicle payments, such as EV charging, parking, tolls, and fuelling.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on In-vehicle Payments Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

4.1. Global In-vehicle Payments Market (US$ Mn)

4.2. In-vehicle Payments Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers’ Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking

TOC Continued…

Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-14571

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Power Capacitors Market : The overall sales of power capacitors are projected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032, registering growth at a CAGR of 2% - 4% during the forecast period.

VR HMD Shipment Market : The VR HMD shipment market is likely to attain a tremendous CAGR of 25% during the forecast period, up from US$ 6 Bn in 2020.

Circuit Protection Kits Market : The circuit protection kits market is likely to record a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Telecom Mounting Hardware Market : Global Telecom Mounting Hardware demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 562 Billion in 2022, reflecting a Y-o-Y expansion rate worth 4.1% from 2021.

Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment Market : Global Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% to be valued at US$ 13 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/in-vehicles-payment-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs