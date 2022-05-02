AIAG Welcomes Vice President of Outreach & Engagement Chris Lewis

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced the addition of a new team member, Chris Lewis, as the organization’s Vice President of Outreach & Engagement. In this capacity, Lewis will be responsible for pioneering and strengthening business relationships with non-traditional industry sectors, companies, and allied organizations to extend AIAG’s reach in providing critical tools and resources to the global supply chain.



With extensive experience leading organizations, including those in the non-profit and education sectors, Lewis’s passion lies in implementing initiatives that promote business growth, diversity, and inclusion. From connecting with automotive companies outside of Detroit and developing relationships with non-traditional industries and their associations, to representing AIAG – and serving as a liaison – in the southern and western U.S., Lewis’s entrepreneurial experience and contributions are sure to support both AIAG and the mobility industries more broadly moving forward.



AIAG CEO J. Scot Sharland explains: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Chris join Team AIAG. He has the cross sectorial know-how, know-who, and experience to lead AIAG’s non-traditional industry engagement campaign.”

Prior to joining AIAG, Lewis held various leadership positions – most recently in the education sector – focusing on workforce development, community outreach, and strategic planning, among other areas. Additional professional accomplishments include serving as President and CEO of the South Region Minority Supplier Development Council and supplier diversity manager for a Fortune 1000 company, along with pioneering the first annual Supplier Diversity Conference in collaboration with the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA), and partnering with the Metropolitan Development Board to meet and recruit automotive suppliers from Detroit to Alabama.

Now, as Lewis takes on new challenges and opportunities at AIAG, he looks forward to sharing his experiences and expertise with internal and external teams alike, and influencing initiatives that drive industry advancements.

Lewis concludes: “I am truly excited to be a part of the AIAG team. We have a rich history working together to increase the capacities of diverse suppliers serving the automotive manufacturing industry. This is such a pivotal time with the mobility industries, and I look forward to serving existing members and connecting with new companies to share the dynamic benefits of AIAG.”

About AIAG

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked together for 40 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. With more than 4,000 member companies, AIAG provides a legal, non-competitive forum for collaboration on innovative solutions to common industry issues. https://www.aiag.org/