OpenDrives Wins 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives , Inc., the global provider of enterprise-scale, software-led storage solutions, announced today that its Atlas Core solution is a cloud computing and storage winner in the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. This official awards program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by corporate partners of NAB Show.



Atlas Core provides a centralized hub for accessing, managing, and moving data from a single pane of glass. It’s the underlying software system that powers OpenDrives’ new Open Ecosystem, which bridges software, hardware and services – on premises to the cloud, and hybrid. This facilitates workflows and workloads that require flexibility, modularity and scalability, with a fully vendor-agnostic framework.

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 26. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2022 NAB Show and are delivered within the 2022 calendar year.

“The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards honor innovative breakthroughs that will change the way the media and entertainment industry creates, connects and capitalizes content,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown. “We congratulate OpenDrives on this award in recognition of Atlas Core and its potential to help storytellers meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

“We’re honored to have Atlas Core recognized as a NAB Show Product of the Year winner. It’s the backbone to our Open Ecosystem and is revolutionizing multi-vendor, multi-cloud solutions,” said Sean Lee, chief strategy and operations officer at OpenDrives. “This recognition also indicates how ready the industry is to embrace our software-led ecosystem of solution providers, which we believe will usher in a new future for data storage, not just for media and entertainment but for enterprises across industries.”

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise-grade, hyper-scalable software-led storage solutions. Founded in 2011 by media and entertainment post-production professionals, OpenDrives is built for the most demanding and complex workflows, from Hollywood to healthcare and enterprise. Powered by an Open Ecosystem, with the Atlas software at its core, OpenDrives delivers flexible, modular and scalable solutions that match individual performance needs, on-premises and into the cloud. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit opendrives.com .

The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards:

https://nabshow.com/2022/resources-for/exhibitors/product-of-the-year-awards/

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 23–27, 2022, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com .

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org .

Press Contact

Lindsey Henn

l.henn@opendrives.com