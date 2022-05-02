SmartMatchApp Partners With RealMe™ to Protect Clients of Its Matchmakers

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealMe™, the online reputation platform improving trust and safety online, announced today a new partnership with SmartMatchApp, the No. 1 matchmaking and membership Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. RealMe will offer added protection to SmartMatchApp's more than 100,000 users worldwide by providing access to an extensive database of more than 275 million verified Reputation Profiles to verify users and provide detailed background and reputation details for everyone, including criminal records, sex offender status, social profile details, personal reviews and references, and more.

SmartMatchApp's integration of RealMe's platform will reshape how its matchmakers work by providing rich and timely background checks on their users and thus greater safety for clients. Instead of an expensive one-time background check that often takes several days to complete, RealMe will be embedded as part of SmartMatchApp's CRM, allowing matchmakers to simply push a button and instantaneously receive a background check on their clients. Additionally, every month each background check will be refreshed to catch any updates to users' records.

"RealMe is dedicated to helping people date safely and improving trust in the services they use to connect with others, online or offline," says Jeff Tinsley, CEO of RealMe. "As the dominant CRM used by matchmakers around the world, SmartMatchApp's integration of RealMe will provide matchmakers instantaneous and far less expensive access to background information on its users to ensure a safer and effective dating experience for its clients."

"SmartMatchApp is proud of the partnership with RealMe," says CEO of SmartMatchApp. "With RealMe's expertise in safety and reputation services, we are seeing promising opportunities in different sectors for all our clients beyond the dating matchmaking industry. For example, opportunities also exist in such industries as business and social matchmaking where improving safety and trust can make a big difference in their connections made online and offline."

About RealMe

RealMe is an online reputation platform dedicated to making connecting online safer, and the marketplaces that connect them more trusted by reducing scams, fraud and worse. RealMe's integration empowers users with trustworthy reputation and background information, profile verification through instant access to more than 275 million verified Reputation Profiles. RealMe's platform uses public records to source background information that can include criminal, sex offender status, personal reviews, and more to make online interactions and transactions safer while empowering consumers to manage their own online reputation.

