Bali Bay Resort Reopens Under New Ownership, Fully Renovated, and With the Best Views in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bali Bay Resort, located in the heart of Myrtle Beach, is now under new ownership and offering a top-tier beach vacation for tourists.

The resort has brand-new furnishings and is fully renovated to provide guests with a premier vacation experience for all. With a stunning granite and marble interior, guests can expect luxury throughout their stay. The resort specializes in large group gatherings, such as sports teams, family reunions, corporate meetings, conferences, weddings, and more.

They are receiving many requests for large numbers of guests for their next event and space is being booked quickly.

For more information about Bali Bay Resort or to book your stay, call (843) 877-5756 or visit www.balibayresorts.com.

Bali Bay Resort has 2-, 3-, 7- and 8-bedroom suites with more than 5,000 square feet of living space. All 21 units provide stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and are located directly next to the beach. Combined, the penthouse lofts alone have 18,000 sq. ft. of space.

There is plenty of room for every guest. Their bathrooms and closets are each the size of a typical Myrtle Beach hotel room.

Many of the resort's guests have been impressed by the massive sizes of each room and of the entire resort, mentioning the amount of space, beautiful views, and quick access to fun activities. Beach and poolside access are available right outside of the door.

Bali Bay Resort is near to many of Downtown Myrtle Beach's top attractions: Broadway on the Beach, SkyWheel, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark, and many award-winning shops and restaurants. It is walking distance from Family Kingdom Amusement Park, meaning guests have access to over 38 rides and a water park just a block away from the resort. Groups of every size and interest can find enjoyment during their time at the theme park, including opportunities for those needing wheelchair and scooter access. Activities - Bali Bay Resort.

Though many of Myrtle Beach's attractions are within reasonable walking distance from Bali Bay Resort, local transportation company Coast RTA is available with 10 different regular routes. Guests can explore every facet of Myrtle Beach with one travel system.

Guests can also look forward to the annual Carolina Country Music Festival, a three-day event happening June 9 through June 12. This year's festival features top contemporary country artists like Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and Jason Aldean.

