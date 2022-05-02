PowerTest 2022: A Week of Collaboration and Innovation 

PORTAGE, Mich., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first hybrid event, NETA - the InterNational Electrical Testing Association - celebrates the major success of PowerTest 2022. Signaling its return to live events, the in-person portion of the conference was hosted in Denver, Colorado at the Colorado Convention Center from February 28 to March 4, 2022. An extensive training program and networking opportunities attracted industry professionals from around the country.



The technical track sessions, panels, seminars, new product forum, industry expo, and daily networking events to foster collaboration and innovation were available to electrical testing professionals over the course of five days.

This year's event added a virtual platform, called PowerTest TV, so attendees could access conference content in-person or online.

Offering over 90 days of access to 45+ hours of expert sessions and seminars, PowerTest TV attendees were offered the opportunity to earn the same number of industry credits offered on-site with the added convenience of participating from their home or office.

The PowerTest TV virtual event remains accessible for new and existing registrants through June 30, 2022.

Save the Date: PowerTest 2023 in Orlando, Florida

Missed this year’s event? Join NETA and leading electrical power systems professionals at the next premier industry conference March 8-12, 2023 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida. Speaking, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available for companies seeking leadership visibility at the event. NETA’s industry partners are encouraged to reserve exhibit space and confirm sponsorships as soon as possible.

Inquiries should be directed to Laura McDonald at 269-488-6382 or lmcdonald@netaworld.org.

About NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.