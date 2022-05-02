HODL Token Announces HODL Hands, A 10K Range NFT Sale

San Francisco, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco, California -

HODL launched HODL Hands, a collection of 10 thousand NFTs, on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021. Readers can find out more about the NFT offering by heading over to the HODL NFT Launch Page.

The company has made available an art pack that contains a sampling of the artwork available in the full NFT range along with important information about the kind of NFTs that are available. HODL has also integrated a cutting edge payment method where users can pay with a credit card to acquire an NFT without the need of a wallet to host the NFT.

The company says that it will accept Ethereum (ETH) for the NFT sale. There is no limit to the number of NFTs that a single customer can buy. However, there is a cap on the number of NFTs for each transaction as customers can only buy 20 NFTs at a time. Customers can browse the NFT page, connect their crypto wallet to the website and purchase anywhere from 1 to 20 NFTs. Customers will be distributed a random NFT from the set of 10,000. Customers have a chance to grab ultra-rare NFTs which will have a higher value and can be sold at a profit on third-party sites. The NFTs areavailable in 5 different levels of rarity namely common, rare, epic, legendary, and mythical.

Since this is HODL token’s first NFT range, the company says that it wanted to create art that represents the essence of HODL and its community. It says that the range of images created for 'HODL Hands' symbolizes unity, strength, and resistance through the raw form of the clenched fist. The company has crafted a showcase of a variety of hands and styles to represent its community and the different characteristics of this state-of-mind in its iconic 10k NFT range.

A spokesperson for the company talks about the NFT range by saying, “Our goal at HODL token has always been to unlock our users’ financial freedom. We want to give them the chance to easily make passive income by providing them an option for financial investment. When we launched on PancakeSwap in May 2021 and quickly reached a $230 Million market cap, we knew that we were on our way to make a real difference in the lives of those that jumped at the opportunity to be a part of our community. With the launch of HODL Hands, we aim to recreate that surge by giving everyone an opportunity to invest in an asset that, symbolically, not only stands as a testament to all the progress that we have made in 2021 but will also appreciate over time giving those that grab these NFTs real tangible returns that can change their lives. We are extremely excited for the launch of HODL Hands and we hope that on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, you are on board to witness the next step of the evolution of HODL token. You can view NFTeasers on Instagram to get an insider preview on the NFTs that we will be launching on that day.”

HODL is a market-leading BNB reward token. HODL token offers two-way auto-triggered buy-back mechanisms to ensure sustainable growth of price and volume. The buybacks for the token are triggered by each eligible sell transaction and re-invest call function. The token employs the use of Fibonacci pools to make the reward pool more sustainable. The token has been designed in such a way that the amount of reward distribution will increase with improving market cap and will sustain in case the volume decreases at any given time, making the token sustainable for the long term.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ1eObVIbig

The token has been listed on CoinMarketCap, Nomics, LunarCRUSH, Blockfolio, BitMart, LBank, Decoin, Poocoin, SafeDEX, and FEGex. The company has also launched HODL Dash, a central command center that gives users total transparency and access to insight on their investment along with up-to-date useful info about HODL. HODL token has been featured in prestigious publications such as CoinGecko, Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, Crunchbasse, and Benzinga. Readers can find HODL on Inc.com to find out more about its history and meteoric rise in the cryptocurrency zeitgeist.

