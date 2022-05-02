Meridian Corporation Reports 1Q 2022 Net Income of $5.5 million, or $0.88 Per Diluted Share and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

MALVERN, Pa., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:



2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Income: Net income $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 $ 8,258 $ 10,170 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.88 $ 1.24 $ 1.52 $ 1.33 $ 1.65 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 7,704 $ 9,671 $ 12,898 $ 10,898 $ 13,905 Pre-tax, pre-provision income - Bank (1) $ 8,778 $ 6,829 $ 8,896 $ 7,811 $ 7,891 (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented “Meridian’s first quarter revenue of $31.1 million generated earnings of $5.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share. The solid quarterly performance resulted from exceptional growth and earnings from the bank segment. Loan and lease growth was $84.1 million or 26% annualized (excluding PPP loans and mortgage loans held for sale). The net interest margin increased to 3.89% as PPP loans are being replaced by higher yielding commercial loans. The SBA division had an excellent quarter of growth and loan sales, as we continue to expand this business line. Although our mortgage business performance was down due to interest rate increases and a lack of homes for sale, historical seasonality should result in higher second and third quarter volume. We are monitoring expense levels constantly and making adjustments to support profitability.”

Mr. Annas added, “Meridian is getting consistent opportunities to capture market share in our core Philadelphia metro region, benefited by recent consolidations. At the same time we are being watchful of economic and international events that continue to affect supply chains and pricing. Diligence in our credit process towards these opportunities will always be our first priority.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021:

Total assets increased $118.1 million, or 6.9%, to $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Portfolio loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, grew $84.1 million, or 6.5% quarter-over-quarter, or 26% on an annualized basis. PPP loans decreased $38.6 million, or 43.7%, and mortgage loans held for sale decreased $376 thousand, or 0.5%.

Quarter-over-quarter portfolio loan growth was most evident in the commercial real estate/construction portfolio which grew $41.0 million, commercial loans and leases which grew $38.7 million, and residential loans which grew $10.3 million, partially offset by a decrease of $4.3 million in SBA loans, and a $1.6 million decrease in home equity loans.

As of March 31, 2022, we have assisted borrowers with the forgiveness of 904 PPP “round 1” loans totaling approximately $227.4 million, and 324 PPP “round 2” loans totaling approximately $70.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents and investments increased a combined $45.4 million or 193.4%.

During the quarter-ended March 31, 2022, $27.7 million of municipal securities, previously classified as available-for-sale on the balance sheet, were transferred to the held-to-maturity portfolio at fair value. After transfer, $1.3 million of unrealized losses remain in accumulated other comprehensive income. No gain or loss was recognized as a result of the transfer.

Our combined servicing asset portfolio (which includes both mortgage servicing rights and SBA servicing assets) increased $631 thousand, or 4.9%, to $13.4 million as of March 31, 2022.

Total deposits grew $118.4 million, or 8.2%, to $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2022. Non-interest bearing deposits grew $16.9 million, or 6.1%, to $291.4 million as of March 31, 2022.

Total borrowings decreased $5.2 million as short-term borrowings were paid down with available cash on hand. As of March 31, 2022 Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) balances were paid down to $0 as PPP loans have continued to be forgiven or paid off.



Income Statement Highlights

First quarter 2022 compared to fourth quarter 2021:

Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the Bank in the first quarter 2022 was $8.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 28.5%, led by strong SBA loan sales volume, wealth management income, and other fee income, combined with lower operating expenses for the quarter.

Consolidated net income was $5.5 million, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 28.3%, largely led by a lower level of non-interest income from mortgage banking activity.

The return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) were 13.86% and 1.28%, respectively, for the first quarter 2022, compared to 19.15% and 1.74%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2021.

Net interest margin increased to 3.89% from 3.83%, as excess cash and PPP loan payoffs were reinvested in higher yielding commercial portfolios. Interest income, however, declined modestly $287 thousand, or 1.8% due largely to fewer days in the quarter.

Non-interest income decreased $4.0 million or 23.3%, due to: Lower level of mortgage banking revenue, which declined $6.5 million, or 48%, partially offset by increased hedging gains of $2.3 million. An increase in SBA loan sale revenue of $1.0 million, or 70.8%. An increase in other fee income of $131 thousand, or 11.7%. An increase in wealth management revenue of $34 thousand, or 2.7%, due to increased assets under management ("AUM") and favorable market conditions. Changes in fair value related to mortgage banking activities were down $236 thousand over the period.

Provision for loan losses increased $837 thousand due to loan growth, combined with an increase in specific reserves due to impaired loans.

Non-interest expenses decreased $2.3 million, or 9.7%, as a result of a lower level of salaries and benefits, largely related to variable compensation in the mortgage segment, combined with a decline in incentive and stock based compensation for bank and wealth segments.

On April 28, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable May 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022.



Select Condensed Financial Information

For the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2022

2021

2021 2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Income: Net income - consolidated $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 $ 8,258 $ 10,170 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 1.29 $ 1.56 $ 1.37 $ 1.70 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.88 $ 1.24 $ 1.52 $ 1.33 $ 1.65 Net interest income - consolidated $ 16,035 $ 16,322 $ 16,257 $ 15,412 $ 15,120 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2022

2021

2021

2021 2021 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 1,831,589 $ 1,713,443 $ 1,762,445 $ 1,709,010 $ 1,743,977 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,431,906 1,386,457 1,378,670 1,362,750 1,354,551 Total deposits 1,564,851 1,446,413 1,439,047 1,413,280 1,383,590 Non-interest bearing deposits 291,379 274,528 265,842 261,806 257,730 Stockholders' Equity 157,684 165,360 158,416 152,885 143,505 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2022

2021

2021 2021

2021 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Balance Sheet (Average Balances): Total assets $ 1,752,643 $ 1,755,263 $ 1,739,848 $ 1,723,421 $ 1,694,961 Total interest earning assets 1,680,070 1,696,473 1,691,641 1,678,721 1,654,791 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,397,002 1,449,361 1,351,634 1,345,672 1,296,242 Total deposits 1,504,241 1,468,575 1,409,534 1,385,250 1,307,280 Non-interest bearing deposits 281,123 287,801 254,843 255,964 234,030 Stockholders' Equity 161,939 159,921 155,580 146,497 137,189 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2022

2021

2021

2021 2021

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets - consolidated 1.28 % 1.74 % 2.15 % 1.92 % 2.43 % Return on average equity - consolidated 13.86 % 19.15 % 24.07 % 22.61 % 30.06 %

Income Statement Summary

First Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021

Net income was $5.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The $2.2 million decrease in net income quarter-over-quarter was driven largely by a decline in mortgage banking activity, partially offset by an increased level of SBA 7(a) loan sales during the quarter. Non-interest expense decreased $2.3 million and the provision for loan losses increased $837 thousand due to portfolio loan growth combined with the impact of charge-offs, specific reserves and qualitative provisioning during the current quarter.

Interest income decreased $284 thousand, or 1.6%, to $18.0 million from $18.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 largely due to having 2 less days in the first quarter of 2022, in addition to a lower level of commercial real estate and construction loan fees, and lower PPP fee income. Quarter-over-quarter, there was combined average balance growth of $67.3 million on commercial loans and leases, small business loans, and residential real estate loans. All of these factors led to a decrease of only 3 basis points in the yield on loans, to 4.71% for the first quarter of 2022. Despite the modest decrease in loan yield, due to lower PPP fee income, PPP loan balances are being replaced by higher yielding commercial loans and leases, as evidenced by the loan portfolio growth discussed in the balance sheet summary section below.

Interest expense remained relatively unchanged from the prior quarter, increasing only $3 thousand, or 0.1%, to $1.9 million. The cost of deposits increased 2 basis points over the prior quarter, as rates in interest checking and money market accounts moved up 1 and 2 basis points, respectively, while the cost of time deposits was lower by 1 basis point.

The net interest margin was 3.89% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact from PPP, the net interest margin increased 6 basis points to 3.82% for the first quarter 2022 from 3.76% for the fourth quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix. Overall based on the above, net interest income decreased $287 thousand, or 1.8%, to $16.0 million from $16.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The provision for loan losses was $615 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a $(222) thousand negative provision for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the provision was due to growth in the loan portfolio quarter over quarter, in addition to $567 thousand in leasing charge-offs that were recorded during the first quarter of 2022, and an increase in specific reserves on non-performing loans, offset somewhat by the impacts of qualitative provisioning for economic factors that have continued to improve as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all of the first quarter 2022 charge-offs were in our small ticket equipment leasing portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $13.1 million, down $4.0 million or 23.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was due to a decrease of $6.5 million, or 48.0%, in mortgage banking net revenue over the fourth quarter of 2021 as mortgage loan originations were down quarter-over-quarter. Our mortgage segment originated $323.8 million in loans during the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $104.5 million, or 24.4%, from the prior quarter. Refinance activity represented 36% of the total residential mortgage loans originated for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 33% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and loans held for sale declined a combined $236 thousand during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, while there was a $2.8 million gain on hedging activity for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a $563 thousand gain for the fourth quarter of 2021.

As our SBA lending group continues to grow the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio, the pipeline of loan sales activity has remained strong. For the first quarter of 2022 the gain on sale of SBA 7(a) loans increasing $1.0 million, or 70.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 as the volume of loans sold increased to $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $15.6 million in loans sold in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Wealth management revenue from our wealth segment increased $34 thousand, or 2.7%, quarter-over-quarter due to the more favorable market conditions that existed in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Assets under management maintained above the $1 billion level as the wealth segment has continued to benefit from favorable market conditions and business development synergies realized between our segments.

Other non-interest income increased $131 thousand, or 11.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was largely due to increases in income from our title insurance company and swap premium income.

Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $21.4 million, down $2.3 million or 9.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Total salaries and employee benefits expense was $15.3 million, a net decrease of $1.7 million or 10.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Of this decrease, $761 thousand related to the mortgage segment, which recognizes variable compensation based on loan origination volume. Salary and employee benefits were down $983 thousand for the bank and wealth segments due to a decline in stock based compensation quarter-over-quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expense was up $167 thousand, or 15.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to improvements starting to be made for our operations headquarters which was purchased later in 2021. Information technology costs decreased $157 thousand, or 18.1%, Other non-interest expense declined $619 thousand, or 27.2%, due to a reduction in a reserve for mortgage loan repurchases.

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021

Net income was $5.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease of $4.6 million, or 45.6%, was driven largely by a decline in mortgage banking activity, partially offset by the bank segment’s continued improvement from interest income on portfolio loans, combined with increases in SBA 7(a) loan sales and wealth management revenue.

Net interest income was $16.0 million, an increase of $915 thousand, or 6.1%, over net interest income for the first quarter of 2021. This net interest income growth reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $25.3 million and an increase in the net interest margin of 17 basis points. The increase in net interest margin is a result of a 6 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, combined with a decrease of 14 basis points in the cost of funds.

The provision for loan losses of $615 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 increased $16 thousand, or 2.67%, from the provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter 2021 provision was calculated at the time the COVID-19 pandemic was intensifying locally and nationally and was therefore impacted by increased qualitative provisioning for the economic uncertainty as a result of the pandemic, while the first quarter 2022 provision reflects that certain financial and economic indicators have improved over the last few periods, combined with the impact of a specific reserve applied against the non-performing loan relationship discussed below in the Asset Quality Summary section.

Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $13.1 million, down $13.9 million or 51.6% from the comparable period in 2021. This decrease in non-interest income came from our mortgage segment. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $17.0 million or 70.6% over the first quarter of 2021, resulting from decreased levels of mortgage loan originations as rising interest rates and lack of housing inventory has had an impact on mortgage banking activity. Our mortgage segment originated $323.8 million in loans during the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $401.2 million, or 55.3%, from the first quarter of 2021. The changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and loans held for sale increased a combined $3.5 million over the period. Net hedging activity declined as the net gain decreased $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net revenue from the sales of SBA 7(a) loans increased $1.3 million as $25.2 million in loans were sold in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $13.0 million in loans sold in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of nearly 93.8%. This represents the 5th straight quarter of net revenue from the sales of SBA 7(a) loans of at least $1.2 million. Wealth management revenue increased $168 thousand year-over-year due to an increase of $166.8 million in assets under management over this period, which benefit from the more favorable market conditions, as discussed above. Other fee income was up $173 thousand or 16.1% from the first quarter of 2021, to $1.2 million, due to increases in wire fees, title fee income, and servicing fee income.

Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $21.4 million, down $6.8 million or 24.2%, from the comparable period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expense is largely attributable to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, which decreased $6.8 million or 30.9%, from the comparable period in 2021. Of this decrease, $7.5 million relates to the mortgage segment, while there was an increase of $680 thousand for the bank and wealth segments due to an increase of 30 in FTE’s and a higher level of stock-based compensation expense.

Advertising and promotion expense increased $201 thousand, or 25.6%, over the comparable period in 2021 as the result of a renewed and focused priority placed on business development and community outreach efforts throughout the Meridian organization. In the first quarter of 2022 the easing of COVID-19 restrictions has provided our team members with much better opportunities to meet with customers and prospective customers as they were accustomed to pre-pandemic.

Information technology expense increased $285 thousand, or 67.1%, to $710 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. Meridian continued with our strategy to invest in technology that focuses on improving back-office efficiencies through automation and workflow processes. In addition, with a focus on cloud-based computing, IT has improved the scalability of storage; reduced the maintenance process; and eliminated the need and cost for further servers. Other non-interest expense decreased $382 thousand, or 18.7%, to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, largely due to a reduction in a reserve for mortgage loan repurchases.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of March 31, 2022, total assets were $1.8 billion, an increase of $118.1 million, or 6.9%, from December 31, 2021. Total assets increased $87.6 million from March 31, 2021. This growth in assets over both periods compared was due to loan portfolio growth, as discussed further below.

Portfolio loans grew $45.4 million, or 3.3%, to $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2022, from $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2021. Overall portfolio loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was 6.5% quarter-over-quarter, or 26% on an annualized basis for 2022. Commercial loans increased $25.0 million, or 8.5%, commercial real estate loans increased $12.9 million, or 2.4%, construction loans increased $28.1 million, or 20.8%, residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $10.3 million, or 15.1%, and lease financings increased $13.7 million, or 14.7% from December 31, 2021. Partially offsetting the growth in portfolio loans was a decrease of $38.6 million, or 43.7%, in PPP loan balances.

The Corporation adopted ASU 20216-02 ("Leases") as of January 1, 2022, that revised the lessee accounting for our office and equipment leases. As a result of this adoption, a right of use asset of $10.5 million was included in other assets, while a related lease liability of $10.3 million was included in other liabilities as of March 31, 2022.

Deposits were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2022, up $118.4 million, or 8.2%, from December 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $16.9 million, or 6.1%, from December 31, 2021 due to strong business development efforts.

Interest-bearing checking accounts decreased $16.0 million, or 5.9%, while money market accounts/savings accounts combined decreased $9.5 million, or 1.4%, since December 31, 2021. Certificates of deposits increased $127.0 million, or 61.7%, from December 31, 2021, as such deposits were utilized as an alternative source of wholesale funding due to more favorable interest rates at this time.

Consolidated stockholders’ equity of the Corporation was $157.7 million, or 8.6% of total assets as of March 31, 2022, as compared to $165.4 million, or 9.7% of total assets as of December 31, 2021. The change in stockholders’ equity is the result of year-to-date net income of $5.5 million, offset by dividends of $8.5 million paid during the first three months of 2022, and a $6.4 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income from the investment security portfolio due to changes in interest rates over this period.

As of March 31, 2022, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.10% for the Corporation and 11.20% for the Bank, the Tier 1 risk-based capital and common equity ratios were 10.09% for the Corporation and 12.41% for the Bank, and total risk-based capital was 13.91% for the Corporation and 13.76% for the Bank. Based on these capital ratio levels, we remain above the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") requirement of 8%. Quarter-end numbers show a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP measure) of 8.40% for the Corporation and 10.40% for the Bank. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix. Tangible book value per share was $25.04 as of March 31, 2022, compared with $26.37 as of December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality Summary

Asset quality remains a strong focus of management. In the fourth quarter of 2021 one loan relationship for $13.8 million became a non-performing loan relationship and as a result total non-performing loans were $22.8 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $23.0 million as of December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022 there was a specific reserve of $2.3 million against this loan relationship. Consequently the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was elevated to 1.25% as of March 31, 2022 and 1.34% as of December 31, 2021. Despite the near-term impact to these ratios resulting from this one loan relationship, management feels that overall asset quality remains strong. There was no other real estate property included in non-performing assets for either period.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.04% of total average loans for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, up from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 level of 0.00%. Charge-offs amounted to $567 thousand for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, while recoveries were $20 thousand during this quarter. Nearly all of the charge-offs for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 were from small ticket equipment leases. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.38% as of March 31, 2022 and 1.46% as of December 31, 2021.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through more than 20 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the current COVID-19 pandemic and government responses thereto, among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

Contact

Christopher J. Annas

Chairman & CEO

Cannas@meridianbanker.com

484.568.5000

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

APPENDIX - FINANCIAL RATIOS

Quarterly 2022

2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Earnings and Per Share Data Net income $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 $ 8,258 $ 10,170 Basic earnings per common share 0.92 1.29 1.56 1.37 1.70 Diluted earnings per common share 0.88 1.24 1.52 1.33 1.65 Common shares outstanding 6,129 6,108 6,108 6,173 6,168 Performance Ratios Return on average assets - consolidated 1.28% 1.74% 2.15% 1.92% 2.43% Return on average equity - consolidated 13.86% 19.15% 24.07% 22.61% 30.06% Net interest margin (TEY) 3.89% 3.83% 3.83% 3.70% 3.72% Net interest margin (TEY, excluding PPP loans and borrowings) (1) 3.82% 3.76% 3.73% 3.75% 3.64% Yield on earning assets (TEY) 4.35% 4.28% 4.31% 4.20% 4.29% Yield on earning assets (TEY, excluding PPP loans) (1) 4.31% 4.23% 4.24% 4.30% 4.26% Cost of funds 0.50% 0.49% 0.52% 0.54% 0.62% Efficiency ratio 74% 71% 66% 71% 67% Asset Quality Ratios Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04% —% —% 0.01% —% Non-performing loans/Total loans 1.51% 1.57% 0.61% 0.55% 0.56% Non-performing assets/Total assets 1.25% 1.34% 0.52% 0.48% 0.49% Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment 1.31% 1.35% 1.38% 1.35% 1.36% Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans) (1) 1.38% 1.46% 1.52% 1.58% 1.65% Allowance for loan losses/Non-performing loans 82.41% 81.47% 206.42% 224.63% 214.44% Capital Ratios Book value per common share $ 25.73 $ 27.07 $ 25.94 $ 24.77 $ 23.27 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.04 $ 26.37 $ 25.23 $ 24.06 $ 22.55 Total equity/Total assets 8.61% 9.65% 8.99% 8.95% 8.23% Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1) 8.40% 9.42% 8.76% 8.71% 7.99% Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1) 10.40% 11.54% 10.90% 10.92% 10.22% Tier 1 leverage ratio - Corporation 9.10% 9.39% 9.28% 8.97% 8.86% Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 11.20% 11.51% 11.55% 11.28% 11.34% Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 10.09% 10.83% 10.64% 10.16% 9.90% Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 12.41% 13.27% 13.25% 12.80% 12.66% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 10.09% 10.83% 10.64% 10.16% 9.90% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 12.41% 13.27% 13.25% 12.80% 12.66% Total risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 13.91% 14.81% 14.72% 14.23% 14.05% Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 13.76% 14.63% 14.62% 14.18% 14.03%

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation in the Appendix.





Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 17,219 $ 16,822 Investments and cash 745 629 Total interest income 17,964 17,451 Interest Expense Deposits 1,289 1,566 Borrowings 640 765 Total interest expense 1,929 2,331 Net interest income 16,035 15,120 Provision for loan losses 615 599 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,420 14,521 Non-Interest Income Mortgage banking income 7,096 24,100 Wealth management income 1,304 1,136 SBA income 2,520 1,245 Earnings on investment in life insurance 138 66 Net change in fair value of derivative instruments (166 ) (944 ) Net change in fair value of loans held for sale (1,124 ) (3,867 ) Net change in fair value of loans held for investment (778 ) (102 ) Net gain (loss) on hedging activity 2,827 4,261 Net gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 12 48 Service charges 27 32 Other 1,246 1,073 Total non-interest income 13,102 27,048 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 15,298 22,139 Occupancy and equipment 1,252 1,152 Professional fees 848 940 Advertising and promotion 986 785 Data processing 479 616 Information technology 710 425 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 199 163 Other 1,661 2,043 Total non-interest expenses 21,433 28,263 Income before income taxes 7,089 13,306 Income tax expense 1,554 3,136 Net Income $ 5,535 $ 10,170 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 6,023 6,000 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 1.70 Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 6,262 6,146 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.88 $ 1.65





Statement of Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 68,888 $ 23,480 $ 63,121 $ 26,902 $ 31,004 Investment securities 167,870 168,028 153,566 149,366 141,654 Mortgage loans held for sale 81,258 80,882 117,996 132,348 170,248 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,431,906 1,386,457 1,378,670 1,362,750 1,354,551 Allowance for loan losses (18,826 ) (18,758 ) (18,976 ) (18,361 ) (18,376 ) Bank premises and equipment, net 11,883 11,806 8,242 8,160 8,080 Bank owned life insurance 22,641 22,503 22,362 12,269 12,204 Servicing assets 13,396 12,765 11,932 10,327 8,278 Goodwill and intangible assets 4,227 4,278 4,329 4,380 4,432 Other assets 48,346 22,002 21,203 20,869 31,902 Total Assets $ 1,831,589 $ 1,713,443 $ 1,762,445 $ 1,709,010 $ 1,743,977 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 291,379 $ 274,528 $ 265,842 $ 261,806 $ 257,730 Interest bearing deposits Interest checking 252,298 268,248 279,659 257,939 243,832 Money market / savings accounts 688,117 697,628 670,101 631,604 592,260 Certificates of deposit 333,057 206,009 223,445 261,931 289,768 Total interest bearing deposits 1,273,472 1,171,885 1,173,205 1,151,474 1,125,860 Total deposits 1,564,851 1,446,413 1,439,047 1,413,280 1,383,590 Borrowings 36,136 41,344 100,683 82,156 149,260 Subordinated debt 40,538 40,508 40,760 40,730 40,701 Other liabilities 32,380 19,818 23,539 19,959 26,921 Total Liabilities 1,673,905 1,548,083 1,604,029 1,556,125 1,600,472 Stockholders' Equity 157,684 165,360 158,416 152,885 143,505 Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,831,589 $ 1,713,443 $ 1,762,445 $ 1,709,010 $ 1,743,977





Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Interest income $ 17,964 $ 18,248 $ 18,306 $ 17,517 $ 17,451 Interest expense 1,929 1,926 2,049 2,105 2,331 Net interest income 16,035 16,322 16,257 15,412 15,120 Provision (credit) for loan losses 615 (222 ) 597 96 599 Non-interest income 13,102 17,086 22,122 21,732 27,048 Non-interest expense 21,433 23,737 25,481 26,246 28,263 Income before income tax expense 7,089 9,893 12,301 10,802 13,306 Income tax expense 1,554 2,174 2,863 2,544 3,136 Net Income $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 $ 8,258 $ 10,170 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 6,023 5,978 6,045 6,032 6,000 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 1.29 $ 1.56 $ 1.37 $ 1.70 Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 6,262 6,210 6,231 6,203 6,146 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.88 $ 1.24 $ 1.52 $ 1.33 $ 1.65





Segment Information Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 15,610 94 331 16,035 $ 14,500 (14 ) 634 15,120 Provision for loan losses 615 — — 615 599 — — 599 Net interest income after provision 14,995 94 331 15,420 13,901 (14 ) 634 14,521 Non-interest income 3,376 1,303 8,423 13,102 2,323 1,136 23,589 27,048 Non-interest expense 10,208 878 10,347 21,433 8,932 895 18,436 28,263 Income before income taxes $ 8,163 519 (1,593 ) 7,089 $ 7,292 227 5,787 13,306

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Income before income tax expense $ 7,089 $ 9,893 $ 12,301 $ 10,802 $ 13,306 Provision for loan losses 615 (222 ) 597 96 599 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 7,704 $ 9,671 $ 12,898 $ 10,898 $ 13,905 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income by Segment (Unaudited) 2022

2021

2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Bank $ 8,778 $ 6,829 $ 8,896 $ 7,811 $ 7,891 Wealth 519 286 432 376 227 Mortgage (1,593 ) 2,556 3,570 2,711 5,787 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 7,704 $ 9,671 $ 12,898 $ 10,898 $ 13,905





Reconciliation of PPP / PPPLF Impacted Yields (Unaudited) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Net interest margin (TEY) 3.89 % 3.83 % 3.83 % 3.70 % 3.72 % Impact of PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings (0.07) % (0.07) % (0.10) % 0.05 % (0.08) % Net interest margin (TEY, excluding PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings) 3.82 % 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.75 % 3.64 % Yield on earning assets (TEY) 4.35 % 4.28 % 4.31 % 4.20 % 4.29 % Impact of PPP loans (0.04) % (0.05) % (0.07) % 0.10 % (0.03) % Yield on earning assets (TEY, excluding PPP loans) 4.31 % 4.23 % 4.24 % 4.30 % 4.26 % Reconciliation of Allowance for Loan Losses / Total loans (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Allowance for loan losses / Total loans held for investment 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.38 % 1.35 % 1.36 % Less: Impact of loans held for investment - fair valued 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Less: Impact of PPP loans 0.05 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.22 % 0.29 % Allowance for loan losses / Total loans held for investment (excl. loans at fair value and PPP loans) 1.38 % 1.46 % 1.52 % 1.58 % 1.65 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation (Unaudited) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Total stockholders' equity $ 157,684 $ 165,360 $ 158,416 $ 152,885 $ 143,505 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (4,227 ) (4,278 ) (4,329 ) (4,380 ) (4,432 ) Tangible common equity $ 153,457 $ 161,082 $ 154,087 $ 148,505 $ 139,073 Total assets $ 1,831,589 $ 1,713,443 $ 1,762,445 $ 1,709,010 $ 1,743,977 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (4,227 ) (4,278 ) (4,329 ) (4,380 ) (4,432 ) Tangible assets $ 1,827,362 $ 1,709,165 $ 1,758,116 $ 1,704,629 $ 1,739,544 Tangible common equity ratio - Corporation 8.40 % 9.42 % 8.76 % 8.71 % 7.99 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank (Unaudited) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Total stockholders' equity $ 194,347 $ 201,486 $ 196,009 $ 190,477 $ 182,171 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (4,227 ) (4,278 ) (4,329 ) (4,380 ) (4,432 ) Tangible common equity $ 190,120 $ 197,208 $ 191,680 $ 186,097 $ 177,739 Total assets $ 1,831,461 $ 1,713,318 $ 1,762,415 $ 1,709,006 $ 1,743,945 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (4,227 ) (4,278 ) (4,329 ) (4,380 ) (4,432 ) Tangible assets $ 1,827,234 $ 1,709,040 $ 1,758,086 $ 1,704,626 $ 1,739,513 Tangible common equity ratio - Bank 10.40 % 11.54 % 10.90 % 10.92 % 10.22 %





Tangible Book Value Reconciliation (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Book value per common share $ 25.73 $ 27.07 $ 25.94 $ 24.77 $ 23.27 Less: Impact of goodwill and intangible assets 0.69 0.70 0.71 0.71 0.72 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.04 $ 26.37 $ 25.23 $ 24.06 $ 22.55



