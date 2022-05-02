Content Delivery Network Market Size Expanding to Reach USD 81.86 Billion by 2030 - An Analysis and Summary on CDN Trends, Networking Techniques, Service Provider, Strategic Assessment and Forecast: The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global content delivery network (CDN) market is expected to grow from USD 17.70 billion in 2021 to USD 81.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.55% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The primary objective of a content delivery network is to enhance web performance by decreasing the time required to send content & rich media to users. A content delivery network is a highly distributed platform by the server, which supports minimizing delays and lost time in the web page and range loading by decreasing the physical distance between the server & user.



A content delivery network can transmit the help needed to load the internet contents, including videos, images, and HTML pages. Content delivery networks cover content users & providers by mitigating against a comprehensive array of attacks without malicious commodities ever compromising availability & delivery.



The increasing advancements in the development and improvement of broadband infrastructure are expected to expand demand for the content delivery network (CDN) market during the projection period. The factors such as increasing demand from online gaming industries, growing penetration of high-speed internet, expansive growth in OTT enterprise, and improvements in network infrastructure are propelling the market growth during the projection period. Additionally, with the rise in the use of the internet & smart devices, a massive amount of data is being generated on a daily basis. which requires smartly managed web performance optimization solutions is also helping to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the technological advancements, the rollout of the 5G web, and the retention of online consumers are also helping to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Key players operating in the global content delivery network (CDN) market are Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Fastly, QUANTIL, Citrix Systems, Tata Communications, Leaseweb, G-Core Labs S.A., Limelight Networks, OnApp Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Google, Verizon Media, NTT Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, Cloudflare, Inc., StackPath, LLC, Lumen Technologies, AT&T, Alibaba Cloud, Comcast Technology Solutions, Broadpeak, Rackspace Technology, Imperva, and among others. To enhance their market position in the global content delivery network (CDN) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



The provider type segment is divided into cloud CDN, traditional CDN, P2P CDN, telco CDN, and others. The traditional CDN provider type led the market with a market share of 28.19 % and a market value of around 4.98 billion in 2021. This is due to the numerous solutions presented by the service providers for web optimization.



The content type segment is divided into dynamic content and static content. The dynamic content type segment led the market with a market share of 56.12% and a market value of around 9.94 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for video-streaming services in real-time.



The solutions segment is divided into cloud security, media delivery, and web performance optimization. The media delivery solutions segment led the market with a market share of 42.18% and a market value of around 7.46 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing need for content delivery network solutions. Additionally, by 2030, the cloud security solutions segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing concerns over data protection & privacy security.



The vertical segment is divided into retail & e-commerce, healthcare, BFSI, government, media & entertainment, travel & tourism, and online gaming. The media & entertainment vertical segment led the market with a market share of 20.10% and a market value of around 3.55 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for online video streaming.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market:



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



North America region occurred as the largest market for the global content delivery network (CDN) market with a market share of 41.25% and a market value of around 7.30 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the content delivery network (CDN) market due to the increasing number of users accessing the network content. Additionally, the growing digitalization in multiple enterprise verticals, including gaming, retail & eCommerce, and media & entertainment is driving the adoption of content delivery network solutions in the region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 10.02% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the presence of developing economies like China & India. Furthermore, the robust economic growth coupled with the continuous development in the telecom & IT sector is also propelling the market growth in this region.



About the report:



The global content delivery network (CDN) market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



