URAC and HOSP Announce Strategic Relationship

Wakefield, Mass., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, the nation’s largest independent health care accreditation organization and the undisputed recognized leader in pharmacy and telehealth accreditation, and the Health System Owned Specialty Pharmacy Alliance (HOSP), the non-profit trade association dedicated to integrated specialty pharmacies, finalized a new partnership with the goal of improving quality of care, patient outcomes and safety in health systems, with a focus on pharmacies and telehealth. HOSP is the only organization of its kind focused on the unique needs of the health system-owned, integrated specialty pharmacy community, and the improved care they provide to patients.

“Health system pharmacies are addressing market trends by offering additional services for their patients. Plus, many health systems are utilizing telehealth at higher rates than ever to improve the care their patients are receiving. Both factors underscore the importance of URAC accreditation to ensure that health systems are prepared to provide the best outcomes for patients,” said Jeffrey Carr, vice president, business development, URAC.

The relationship between URAC and HOSP highlights the two organizations’ shared goal of improving the quality of health care outcomes for patients across the country. It also allows meaningful accreditation programs to be available to even more organizations.

“This agreement lays the foundation for a strong partnership between HOSP and URAC to reinforce a shared mission of improving the quality of care for millions of patients,” said Tanya Menchi, executive director, HOSP. “We believe this partnership will enable us to support the improved patient outcomes that our members already provide through their integrated specialty pharmacies and the increasing importance of the role that telehealth plays.”

About HOSP

The Health System Owned Specialty Pharmacy Alliance (HOSP) is a network of leading health systems and the businesses that support them who advocate for the better patient care and outcomes associated with fully integrated health system specialty pharmacies. HOSP believes that health systems are best positioned to provide the highest quality care to their specialty patients in the outpatient setting. HOSP advocates for and develops industry best practices to ensure that onsite health system specialty pharmacy operations have gold standard care models of excellence. For more information: https://hospalliance.org/

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing pharmacies, health care management and operations, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at https://www.urac.org/

Media inquiries:

Laura Wood, URAC, lwood@urac.org

Bob Olson HOSP, rolson@virtualinc.com