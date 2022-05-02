ACV Capital Launches New Online Portal For All ACV Capital Floorplan Customers

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, announces the launch of a self-service portal for ACV Capital dealer customers. The new portal equips ACV’s country-wide dealer customers with access to a seamless post-auction financing solution through its dedicated floorplan program. The new self-service portal is available today and can be found in the top navigation bar on the ACV home page . ACV Capital’s new portal experience builds upon the existing dealer payment page, adding new levels of convenience and autonomy.



“ACV is a digitally native company committed to offering transparency, and ACV Capital’s new portal aligns perfectly with our commitment to leveraging digital solutions that provide easy-to-use solutions and transparency to our dealer partners,” said Shayan Khawja, General Manager of ACV Capital. “We always look to our dealers for feedback, and when they ask, we listen. This is just the beginning. We will continue to evolve the capabilities of this product as we gain additional dealer feedback. Our goal is to make the vehicle financing process intuitive and easy to engage with. As a high tech, high touch company, ACV remains committed to delivering a new level of self service and dealer engagement, however our people are always available to our customers whenever needed.”

Within the ACV Capital portal, dealers will now have 24/7 self-service access to view critical data online including total credit line limits, used credit across open invoices and available credit for new purchases. Payment information will also be displayed, showing both the dealer’s last payment made and next payment due. An additional section highlights any open invoices on the dealer’s account, which can be searched for and filtered down by VIN, make, model and year to help dealers quickly find, review and pay. Available payable invoices will be provided with a “Pay Now” option for seamless integration with the existing payment experience.

ACV Capital was created to provide flexible financing options and a streamlined, transparent post-auction financing process. In June 2021, ACV Capital announced three new product offerings that extended the title receipt period, and delivered payment period options for vehicles with absent titles and credit lines for high volume sellers.

ACV has continued to develop innovative digital solutions for our dealers and partners, as shown by today’s announcement and by in-progress additional capabilities for the ACV Capital portal, anticipated to be available later this year, such as displaying title status and image.

For more information on the ACV marketplace, visit www.acvauctions.com . For more information on ACV’s family of brands, visit www.acvauto.com .

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV’s network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com .

Trademark reference: ACV and the ACV logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions Inc, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.