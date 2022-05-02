BrandSafway to showcase innovative heat trace technology, preventing cold-related outages

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KENNESAW, Ga., May 2, 2022 – BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and specialty services to industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, will showcase the latest innovations in heat trace technology and winterization at POWERGEN International, May 23-25, 2022. Subject matter experts will offer demonstrations every half-hour, beginning at the top of the hour, at booth 4354 in the exhibition hall, showing how heat trace systems and controls integrate with plant operations technology to provide oversight of critical processes and ensure reliability during cold winter temperatures.

Maintaining uniform processing temperatures and protecting pipelines and equipment from cold is critical to plant operations and reliability. BrandSafway offers an array of audit services to assess risk and identify system vulnerabilities and failures on any heat trace systems and/or sensing lines by any heat trace manufacturer. In addition, BrandSafway designs, installs and maintains integrated, turnkey heat trace systems with our proprietary, custom control panels and heat trace product line. BrandSafway also provides other winterization services including scaffold and access solutions, insulation, coatings and more.

“This is a challenging time for fossil-fueled power producers,” said Gabriel McCabe, BrandSafway’s president of its Industrial, Energy and Commercial Division. “The good news is that heat trace systems and controls allow plant operators to monitor and manage temperatures of critical pipelines and facilities — easily and efficiently. A proper heat trace system gives plant operators control over erratic and unseasonable weather patterns to prevent outages and ensure reliability.”

In September 2021, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued guidance to ensure cold weather preparedness and safeguard against the freeze-related outages that impacted millions in the Midwest and Texas in February 2021. The guidelines require generator owners to identify and protect cold weather-critical components and build new or retrofit existing units to operate to specific ambient temperatures and weather based on extreme temperature and weather data, among other preventive measures. As a result, many power producers are seeking ways to automate, install or upgrade heat trace systems to comply with these new regulatory standards.

The POWERGEN International exhibition and summit serves as a business and networking hub for 15,000 electricity generators, utilities and solution-providers engaged in power generation. BrandSafway experts will be available to discuss heat trace and other solutions, including access and scaffold, energy efficiency, coatings, refractory services and technology (AECR+). Visit booth 4354 for more information.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You® — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

