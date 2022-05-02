Golden Opportunity to Own a Piece of Maple Leafs History & Support Habitat for Humanity GTA

Toronto, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the playoffs, passionate fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to own a piece of hockey history while supporting the building of quality affordable housing in the GTA. An iconic gold-level seat from the famous Maple Leaf Gardens and signed by former Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Wendel Clark is available for auction. Proceeds from the sale will go to Habitat for Humanity GTA (Habitat GTA), so it can continue to build affordable homes for local families.

“We are thrilled to be offering such an iconic piece of history from one of the most beloved eras of the Toronto Maple Leafs,” said Habitat GTA CEO Ene Underwood. “By bidding on this one-of-a-kind item, people can also feel good about supporting affordable home building in their community so it’s a win-win. Habitat GTA is on the front line of helping families caught in the grips of an intense housing affordability crisis. Unique initiatives like these go a long way to raise funds and awareness and garner support for our mission to help make sure every family has a safe, quality place to live.”

The signed gold seat is available for bidding online from May 2 to 8 at: auctions.realsports.ca/. A donation receipt may be issued to the winning bidder for a partial amount of the purchase price.

In the last decade, the price of a family-sized home in the GTA has soared to 16 times the rate of average incomes, while Toronto has become the second least affordable city in North America. Habitat GTA continues to respond to the housing affordability crisis by expanding its development and acquisition of affordable homes throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including its most recent announcement of plans to build 20 new units in west Toronto.

The gold-level seat was generously donated by Ed Clark, former TD Bank CEO and long-time supporter of Habitat GTA.

-30-

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity GTA is a local non-profit organization with a global vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. We mobilize communities to help working families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives for families in the GTA. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 23 new communities, providing a hand-up to more than 500 families so parents and children can have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home. To learn more, visit habitatgta.ca.

Attachments