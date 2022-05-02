CareCentrix Names Carmella Sebastian, M.D., M.S., as New Chief Medical Officer

HARTFORD, Conn., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCentrix , a leading home-centered care company, has named longtime health plan executive and physician Carmella Sebastian, M.D., M.S., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Sebastian most recently served as Vice President of Clinical Operations at Oscar Health, and before that, held leadership roles at Florida Blue, Humana, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Northeastern Pennsylvania. In her role at CareCentrix, Dr. Sebastian will guide the organization’s clinical vision, overseeing all aspects of Clinical Strategy and Operations.



“Dr. Sebastian brings more than 25 years of deep expertise making health plans clinically effective, and her guidance will help us ensure CareCentrix is arranging the highest possible quality care in the home,” said CareCentrix President and COO Laizer Kornwasser. “We’re confident that her impressive track record of innovative thinking and proven clinical results will provide tremendous value to CareCentrix clients and their members.”

Trained in internal medicine, Dr. Sebastian was in active clinical practice before she began working with regional and then national health plans to help ensure members received the best possible quality of clinical care.

“CareCentrix is at the center of a critical shift in healthcare, moving more care to where patients want to be, at home,” said Dr. Sebastian. “I look forward to using my experience in the health plan space to contribute to that mission as part of CareCentrix’s standout team.”

CareCentrix helps payors improve outcomes to help lower the total cost of care. For example, a report conducted by Avalere, a leading, independent health care research and consulting firm, found that the CareCentrix model of technology-enabled and coordinated whole-person post-acute care lowered the total cost of care for members of a Medicare Advantage plan by improving outcomes, reducing unnecessary readmissions, and keeping patients out of the emergency room.

Dr. Sebastian joins CareCentrix at a time of rapid momentum for the company, driven by the increasing demand for care in the home. The company recently reintroduced its palliative offering as Serious Illness Care at Home , and has been repeatedly recognized as a great place to work .

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix offers value-based home solutions to payors and health systems to help more of their members access the home care they need, when they need it. Through a single platform, CareCentrix coordinates multiple, complex home care needs for over 19 million members through a national network of over 8,000 provider locations, resulting in a simplified patient and physician experience. For over 25 years, CareCentrix’s focus on the whole person has improved continuity of care, reduced unnecessary readmissions and unnecessary emergency department utilization, and has delivered positive financial results for health plans. With proprietary HomeFirst Analytics to stratify risk and optimize care delivery, CareCentrix takes on the complexities of care coordination and management of care in the home to provide our clients with essential insights into care at home. CareCentrix has been named one of Fierce Healthcare’s 2022 “Fierce 15” companies and FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces for Aging Services .

