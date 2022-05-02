BAMKO Acquires Guardian Products

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAMKO®, LLC, the branded merchandise division of Superior Group of Companies, Inc.™ (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Guardian Products, Inc. (“Guardian”) of Norcross, Georgia. The transaction closed effective as of May 1, 2022. Guardian, with trailing twelve-month revenue of approximately $23 million dollars, is a branded merchandise company that is one of the leading providers of promotional products to automotive dealers nationwide. The acquisition of Guardian is expected to be immediately accretive and is a natural extension of BAMKO’s December 2021 acquisition of Sutter’s Mill Specialties, which is also focused on the automotive dealer space.



“The acquisition of Guardian is a great fit for our expanding business,” said Jake Himelstein, President of BAMKO. “Our December acquisition of Sutter’s Mill and its production and decoration capabilities created a unique synergistic opportunity that we were eager to seize upon. With the addition of Guardian, we can further leverage the Sutter’s Mill infrastructure to immediately become the dominant player in the automotive dealer space. We see this as a tremendous growth opportunity and expect significant sales opportunities to result from our unique ability to provide uniform solutions for Guardian’s existing and future customer base.”

Himelstein went on to add that, “our first and most important focus always is on culture fit. The Wise family has built a culture at Guardian that we greatly admire. It is one of trust, positivity and a lightness of spirit that meshes well with our own. We’re honored with the confidence that they have placed in us to help them continue that legacy and are thrilled to welcome them into our BAMKO family.”

“We knew right away that BAMKO was different,” said Neil Wise, Sr., Founder and President of Guardian Products. “BAMKO approached this entire process with a thoughtfulness, enthusiasm, cooperative spirit, and authenticity that got us excited about building a future together. The more we learned about the vision that the BAMKO team has for the future of this industry and the incredible business that they’ve already built, the more apparent it became that this was a special opportunity for our team that we simply could not pass up. This deal will secure the long-term future of Guardian Products and create opportunities for our people that are bigger and better than any they’ve ever known. We can’t wait to get started.”

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers.

BAMKO® is the signature promotional product and branded merchandise arm of Superior Group of Companies™. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

Visit www.BAMKO.net for more information.