Senti Bio to Present Data from Gene Circuit-Engineered Allogeneic CAR-NK Cell Therapy Pipeline at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Bio, a leading gene circuit company, today announced the acceptance of four abstracts for presentation at upcoming scientific conferences. Senti Bio is designing gene circuits to create a new generation of “smarter medicines" to potentially enhance the therapeutic effectiveness of cell and gene therapies against a broad range of diseases that are unaddressable by current standards of care.

International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting: May 4–7, 2022 in San Francisco, CA

Process Development and Scale-Up for Gene Circuit Engineered CAR-NK Cell Manufacturing, Wood et al.

Presentation date/time: May 5, 5:45 – 7:15 p.m. PDT

Session title: Poster Networking Reception 2

Poster ID: #911



This presentation at ISCT highlights efforts to optimize various manufacturing process parameters to achieve a reproducible, scalable, GMP-compatible CAR-NK manufacturing process that is applicable towards several different targets. Data from this presentation demonstrate that Senti Bio’s CAR-NK cell manufacturing process will likely support translation to GMP clinical manufacturing in support of multiple allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy products across the Company’s pipeline, including planned clinical development of SENTI-202 for acute myeloid leukemia and SENTI-301 for hepatocellular carcinoma.

The abstract will be available on the ISCT website starting on May 4, 2022.

American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting: May 16–19, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Logic Gated FLT3 OR CD33 NOT EMCN CAR-NK Cell Therapy (SENTI-202) for Precise Targeting of AML, Garrison et al.

Session date/time: May 18, 3:45 PM – 5:30 p.m. EDT

Session title: Harnessing Innate Immunity for Cancer Immunotherapy

Oral presentation time: 4:45 – 5:00 p.m. EDT

Abstract: #844

Multi-Arming and Regulator Dial Gene Circuits to Address Key Disease Challenges in HCC, Guzman et al.

Session date/time: May 16, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. EDT

Session title: Cancer - Targeted Gene and Cell Therapy I

Abstract: #352

Poster: #M-233

Activation regulated gene circuit for controlling payload expression in cell therapies, Hung et al.

Session date/time: May 16, 3:45 – 5:30 p.m. EDT

Session title: Cell-Based Cancer Immunotherapies I

Oral presentation time: 4:30 – 4:45 p.m. EDT

Abstract: #102

These abstracts are available on the ASGCT website . Presentations will be made available on the Senti Bio website when the presentations commence.

About Senti Bio

Our mission is to create a new generation of smarter medicines that outmaneuver complex diseases using novel and unprecedented approaches. To accomplish this, we are building a synthetic biology platform that may enable us to program next-generation cell and gene therapies with what we refer to as Gene Circuits. These Gene Circuits, which are created from novel and proprietary combinations of DNA sequences, are designed to reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions, and respond to their cellular environments. We aim to design Gene Circuits to improve the intelligence of cell and gene therapies in order to enhance their therapeutic effectiveness, precision, and durability against a broad range of diseases that conventional medicines do not readily address. Our synthetic biology platform utilizes allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells, outfitted with these Gene Circuit technologies, to target particularly challenging liquid and solid oncology indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, hepatocellular carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. We have also demonstrated the breadth of our Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and have executed partnerships with Spark and BlueRock to advance these capabilities. For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com.