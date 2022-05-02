Proactive news headlines including Nomad Royalty Company, Tiidal Gaming, Golden Minerals, Canada Silver Cobalt Works, and Cloud DX

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Nomad Royalty Company agrees to be acquired by Sandstorm Gold in C$755M all-stock transaction click here

Canada Silver Cobalt Works strikes deal to acquire under-explored cobalt properties in prospective Ontario mining district click here

Tiidal Gaming says Sportsflare nominated as a finalist for the ‘esports betting supplier’ award category in the 2022 EGR B2B Awards click here

Golden Minerals says mining operations executive John Galassini has joined as its chief operating officer, effective May 9, 2022 click here

Cloud DX reports record subscription revenue in 2021 click here

Plurilock Security reports strong full-year revenue growth; appoints new board member click here

Planet 13 to expand TRENDI brand to California click here

Versus Systems partners with branded entertainment agency for new client activations click here

Metal Energy says all holes drilled at Manibridge have hit nickel sulphide mineralization in initial drill program click here

Usha Resources secures TSXV approval for acquisition of Jackpot Lake lithium project click here

Altaley Mining reports positive net income of $36.2M in 2021 thanks to $98.4M in gross revenue click here

Lingo Media sees 4Q profits rise as it expands portfolio of online language learning tools click here

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces presentation of poster on Zygel at the 2022 Society of Biological Psychiatry Annual Meeting click here

Nova Royalty reports FY2021 revenue of C$703,000 after busy year of cash-flowing royalty acquisitions click here

Think Research says key acquisitions helped drive record Q4, full-year revenue in 2021 click here

Argentina Lithium & Energy says recently completed geophysical surveys at Rincon West property illustrate lithium project's potential click here

American Eagle advances towards drilling known mineralized target at its copper-gold porphyry project in British Columbia click here

Pathfinder Ventures reports 4Q revenue increase following acquisition of three camp resorts click here

World Copper says recently-acquired Zonia copper project has serious discovery potential after reviewing technical data click here

Lucky Minerals says mobilization for an upcoming drilling campaign at its Ecuador gold discovery is underway click here

Gratomic completes 1,734 meters of drilling on its Capim Grosso graphite project in Brazil click here

Recruiter.com closes agreement with Bay View Funding and expands finance team click here

FansUnite Entertainment sees big revenue jump in 4Q and FY2021 thanks to its global portfolio of B2C gaming brands click here

Todos Medical receives certificate of free sale for Tollovid Maximum Strength supplement click here

Vivakor to deploy first centre for oil remediation in Houston through new partnership with EMS Management click here

BioVaxys files to expand international cervical cancer vaccine patent protection click here



