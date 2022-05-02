English French

Montrouge, France, May 2, 2022

DBV Technologies Reports Recent Business Developments and First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted DBV Technologies a Type C meeting to align on the new Viaskin Peanut Phase 3 study protocol

The study protocol was recently submitted to the FDA as part of the Type C briefing materials

DBV Technologies S.A. (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced business updates concerning the regulatory status for its lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut. The Company also reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The quarterly financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on April 29, 2022.

