Passage Bio to Present Updated Imagine-1 Study Clinical and Biomarker Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that additional clinical and biomarker data from Cohort 1 in the Imagine-1 study for GM1 gangliosidosis will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, which is being held in Washington D.C. and virtually from May 16 to 19, 2022.



Late-breaker oral presentation details:

Title: Interim Safety, Biomarker, and Efficacy Data From Imagine-1: A Phase 1/2 Open-label, Multicenter Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of a Single Dose, ICM Administration of PBGM01 in Subjects with Type I (Early Onset) and Type IIa (Late Onset) Infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. ET

Room: Ballroom C

Presenter: Weinstein DA

Abstract Number: 2257

Additionally, scientists at the Gene Therapy Program (GTP) at the University of Pennsylvania will present several abstract presentations containing additional preclinical data across multiple earlier-stage Passage Bio programs. The data to be presented in the following poster supported Passage Bio’s Investigational New Drug submission for MLD to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Title: Long-term evaluation of the efficacy of intracerebroventricularly injected AAVhu68 encoding human codon optimized ARSA (hARSA) transgene in a mouse model of Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD)

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Choudhury GR

Abstract Number: 1024

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming genetic medicines for patients with CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

