Altair To Virtually Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TROY, Mich., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Event: 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference When: Monday, May 16, 2022 Time: 10:15 a.m. ET Event: J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference When: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentations will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com .



About Altair



Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

