Gaia Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenues up 15% with 19% EBITDA Margin

BOULDER, Colo., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights

  • 15% revenue growth compared to the first quarter of 2021, ending the quarter with 823,000 members
  • Seventh consecutive quarter of positive earnings and double-digit revenue growth

“We are off to a good start in 2022 with 15% revenue growth while generating positive earnings in the first quarter,” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO. “We held a sold-out event in the GaiaSphere in March which showcased several speakers and provided an opportunity to promote our $299 per year Events+ premium subscription. We also made meaningful progress on the integration of Yoga International and began implementing plans to reduce operating expenses to better align to revenues going forward.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues increased 15% to $21.8 million from $18.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Member count increased to 823,000 as of March 31, 2022, with average monthly revenue per member up from the year ago quarter.

Gross profit in the first quarter increased to $18.9 million compared to $16.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin decreased slightly to 86.7% from 87.1% in the year ago quarter primarily as a result of increased content amortization.

Total operating expenses were $18.6 million or 85% of revenues compared to $16.0 million or 85% of revenues in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA improved to $4.1 million compared to $3.5 million in the year ago quarter.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.2 million or $0.01 per share compared to $0.4 million or $0.02 per share in the year ago quarter. The decline reflects the incremental intangible asset amortization and operating expenses from the Yoga International acquisition completed at the end of December 2021.

Cash flows from operations was $4.0 million for the first quarter. Gaia’s cash balance as of March 31, 2022, was $8.4 million reflecting the use of $1.4 million to reduce payables and accrued liabilities and the use of $0.8 million to pay the remaining deferred purchase consideration for the Yoga International acquisition.

Conference Call

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-204-4368
International dial-in number: 1-323-994-2093
Conference ID: 6820476

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 16, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 6820476

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:
Paul Tarell
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gatewayir.com

GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  For the Year Ended March 31, 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2022  2021 
    
Revenues, net $21,831  $18,896 
Cost of revenues  2,905   2,438 
Gross profit  18,926   16,458 
Gross profit margin  86.7%  87.1%
Expenses:        
Selling and operating  16,785   14,538 
Corporate, general and administration  1,785   1,496 
Acquisition costs  49    
Total operating expenses  18,619   16,034 
Income from operations  307   424 
Interest and other expense, net  (60)  (66)
Income before income taxes  247   358 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes      
Income from continuing operations  247   358 
Loss from discontinued operations  (161)   
Net income $86  $358 
         
Earnings per share:        
Basic        
Continuing operations $0.01  $0.02 
Discontinued operations  (0.01)   
Basic earnings per share $  $0.02 
Diluted        
Continuing operations $0.01  $0.02 
Discontinued operations  (0.01)   
Diluted earnings per share $  $0.02 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:        
Basic  20,465   19,201 
Diluted  20,816   19,724 
         
EBITDA* $4,053  $3,523 

* See definition and reconciliation below.

GAIA, INC.
Summary of Cash Flows

  For the Year Ended March 31, 
(in thousands) 2022  2021 
    
Net cash provided by (used in):        
Operating activities - continuing operations $4,164  $5,188 
Operating activities - discontinued operations  (161)   
Investing activities  (5,828)  (4,774)
Financing activities  (46)  26 
Net change in cash $(1,871) $440 

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  For the Year Ended March 31, 
(in thousands) 2022  2021 
    
Net income $86  $358 
Interest expense, net  60   66 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes      
Depreciation and amortization expense  3,907   3,099 
EBITDA  4,053   3,523 
Acquisition costs  49    
Share-based compensation expense  540   613 
Discontinued operations  161    
Adjusted EBITDA $4,803  $4,136 

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, other income, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove acquisition costs, share-based compensation expense, and the results of discontinued operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance.

Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.

GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  March 31,  December 31, 
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022  2021 
         
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $8,398  $10,269 
Accounts receivable  2,900   2,728 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,912   1,986 
Total current assets  13,210   14,983 
Media library, software and equipment, net  51,898   50,558 
Right-of-use lease asset, net  7,679   7,871 
Real estate, investment and other assets, net  31,128   31,394 
Goodwill  28,870   28,870 
Total assets $132,785  $133,676 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $12,657  $14,962 
Deferred revenue  15,854   14,847 
Total current liabilities  28,511   29,809 
Long-term mortgage, net  6,074   6,109 
Long-term lease liability  7,050   7,234 
Deferred taxes  309   309 
Total liabilities  41,944   43,461 
Total shareholders' equity  90,841   90,215 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $132,785  $133,676 