Vantage Drilling International Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HOUSTON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on May 16, 2022 to discuss operating results for the first quarter of 2022. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on May 16, 2022. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com.



To access the conference call, choose Connect Me and enter your information to be connected. As an alternative, U.S. callers may dial toll free 800-289-0720 and international callers may dial +1 323-701-0160 using passcode 6230095. Please call ten minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 719-457-0820 for U.S. callers and 888-203-1112 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 6230095.

About the Company

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision, preservation management and operating management services for third-party owned drilling units.

Contact Info:

