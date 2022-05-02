Praxis Precision Medicines to Provide Corporate Update and Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 9, 2022

BOSTON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close. Management will provide a video update highlighting recent business and pipeline progress in conjunction with a press release. Subsequently, management will host a separate Q&A session via a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Details: US/Canada Toll-Free: 833-398-1037 International: 914-987-7735 Conference ID: 7849239 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mgp8rqhc

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following its conclusion and will be archived for 30 days following the event, accessible through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of Praxis’ website at https://investors.praxismedicines.com/events-and-presentations.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to both rare and more prevalent neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio with multiple programs, including product candidates across psychiatric disorders, movement disorders and epilepsy, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



