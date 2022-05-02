Freshpet, Inc. Announces Plans for New Innovation Kitchen in Bethlehem, PA

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRPT) today announced its plans to construct a new state-of-the-art Innovation Kitchen near its existing “Freshpet Kitchens Campus” in Hanover Township in the Lehigh Valley. The 99,000 square foot facility is slated to open during the second half of 2023 and will house some of the Company’s new manufacturing operations capable of producing innovative new products.



“The Lehigh Valley has been a wonderful community and partner to Freshpet since Freshpet began operations in Quakertown in 2006. We moved to our current Kitchens facility here in 2013, expanded it twice and we are excited to continue that legacy by constructing our new Innovation Kitchen in the Valley,” commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s Chief Executive Officer. “Freshpet’s commitment to constant innovation and providing our pets the highest quality fresh, nutritious, real food is unwavering. This new Innovation Kitchen is yet another step in our evolution and will focus solely on our new manufacturing technologies and product innovations to help propel our business forward and build upon the industry leadership position that we hold today.”

Freshpet has secured a lease with J.G. Petrucci Company, a full-service design/build specialist and developer with offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. J.G. Petrucci’s subsidiary, Iron Hill Construction Management, will construct the shell and interior fit-out for Freshpet.

“This is an exciting project for our company as we accommodate an existing tenant’s growth in the Lehigh Valley and build a space that will lead to such new, innovative products for Freshpet,” says Joe Petrucci, Project Executive at J.G. Petrucci Company. “Iron Hill is moving full steam ahead and coordinating closely with Freshpet team. We can’t wait to get this project started.”



About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care, we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

About J.G. Petrucci Co., Inc.

With offices in Asbury, New Jersey, and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, J.G. Petrucci Company, Inc., is a privately held development firm specializing in design/build construction. The company has over 35 years of experience in the design, development, re-development, and acquisition of commercial, industrial, educational, multifamily, and healthcare properties.

J.G. Petrucci Company, Inc., has delivered more than 800 design/build projects for local, regional, and national leaders in a variety of industries. In addition, the firm owns and operates over 5 million square feet of commercial, industrial, and retail properties, 2,000 luxury apartment homes, and has extensive land holdings to offer its clients throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

For more information on J.G. Petrucci Company, Inc., visit www.jgpetrucci.com, or call 908.730.6909.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements, including our updated guidance, are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Freshpet believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Freshpet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

