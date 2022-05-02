Vornado Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:



Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Results

NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $26,478,000, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $4,083,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table below, net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $31,682,000, or $0.16 per diluted share, and $12,446,000, or $0.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $154,908,000, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $118,407,000, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on page 2, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $152,313,000, or $0.79 per diluted share, and $124,359,000, or $0.65 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The following table reconciles net income attributable to common shareholders to net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 26,478 $ 4,083 Per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.02 Certain expense (income) items that impact net income attributable to common shareholders: Hotel Pennsylvania loss $ 8,929 $ 8,990 After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South ("220 CPS") condominium units (5,412 ) — Deferred tax liability on our investment in Farley Office and Retail (held through a taxable REIT subsidiary) 3,173 — Other (1,100 ) (66 ) 5,590 8,924 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments (386 ) (561 ) Total of certain expense (income) items that impact net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,204 $ 8,363 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 31,682 $ 12,446 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.06

The following table reconciles FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)(1) $ 154,908 $ 118,407 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.80 $ 0.62 Certain (income) expense items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions: After-tax net gain on sale of 220 CPS condominium units $ (5,412 ) $ — Deferred tax liability on our investment in Farley Office and Retail (held through a taxable REIT subsidiary) 3,173 — Other (549 ) 6,351 (2,788 ) 6,351 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments 193 (399 ) Total of certain (income) expense items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, net $ (2,595 ) $ 5,952 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 152,313 $ 124,359 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.79 $ 0.65

____________________________________________________________

(1) See page 8 for a reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.

FFO, as Adjusted Bridge - Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021

The following table bridges our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) FFO, as Adjusted Amount Per Share FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 $ 124.4 $ 0.65 Increase (decrease) in FFO, as adjusted due to: Rent commencement and other tenant related items 14.8 Variable businesses (primarily signage and trade shows) 11.7 Acquisition of our partner's 45% ownership interest in One Park Avenue on August 5, 2021 4.6 General and administrative (primarily due to the overhead reduction program) 2.4 Other, net (3.2 ) 30.3 Noncontrolling interests' share of above items (2.4 ) Net increase 27.9 0.14 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 $ 152.3 $ 0.79

See page 8 for a reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided above.

Dispositions:

220 CPS

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we closed on the sale of one condominium unit at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $15,095,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $6,001,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with this sale, $589,000 of income tax expense was recognized on our consolidated statements of income. From inception to March 31, 2022, we have closed on the sale of 107 units for net proceeds of $3,021,991,000 resulting in financial statement net gains of $1,123,256,000.

SoHo Properties

On January 13, 2022, we sold two Manhattan retail properties located at 478-482 Broadway and 155 Spring Street for $84,500,000 and realized net proceeds of $81,399,000. In connection with the sale, we recognized a net gain of $551,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income.

Center Building (33-00 Northern Boulevard)

On April 27, 2022, we entered into an agreement to sell the Center Building, an eight-story 498,000 square foot office building located at 33‑00 Northern Boulevard in Long Island City, New York, for $172,750,000. We expect to close the sale in the third quarter of 2022 and recognize a financial statement gain of approximately $15,000,000 and a tax gain of approximately $74,000,000. The sale is subject to customary closing conditions.

Leasing Activity For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:

272,000 square feet of New York Office space (236,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $81.07 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 8.8 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 152,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 6.5% and positive 7.2%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $12.88 per square foot per annum, or 15.9% of initial rent.

20,000 square feet of New York Retail space (all at share) at an initial rent of $171.62 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 14.1 years. The 20,000 square feet was first generation space. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $14.01 per square foot per annum, or 8.2% of initial rent.

149,000 square feet at theMART (all at share) at an initial rent of $49.79 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 8.2 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 133,000 square feet of second generation space were negative 7.4% and negative 4.5%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $12.00 per square foot per annum, or 24.1% of initial rent.

56,000 square feet at 555 California (39,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $91.49 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 6.8 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 34,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 56.4% and positive 19.8%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $12.50 per square foot per annum, or 13.7% of initial rent.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") At Share:

Below is the percentage increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis of our New York segment, theMART and 555 California Street.

Total New York theMART 555 California Street Same store NOI at share % increase (decrease)(1): Three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021 3.1 % 2.5 % 10.0 % 3.2 % Three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 (1.5 )% (3.2 )% 24.8 % (2.2 )% Same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase (decrease)(1): Three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021 5.8 % 5.0 % 14.6 % 5.3 % Three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 (1.4 )% (3.0 )% 11.0 % 8.1 %

____________________

(1) See pages 10 through 13 for same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis reconciliations.



NOI At Share:

The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the three months ended December 31, 2021 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31,

2022 2021 2021 NOI at share: New York: Office(1) $ 177,809 $ 166,635 $ 179,929 Retail 52,105 36,702 48,365 Residential 4,774 4,456 4,894 Alexander's 8,979 10,489 8,751 Hotel Pennsylvania(2) — (7,144 ) — Total New York 243,667 211,138 241,939 Other: theMART 19,914 18,107 15,959 555 California Street 16,235 16,064 16,596 Other investments 4,442 4,799 3,928 Total Other 40,591 38,970 36,483 NOI at share $ 284,258 $ 250,108 $ 278,422

_______________________

See notes below.

NOI At Share - Cash Basis:

The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the three months ended December 31, 2021 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31,

2022 2021 2021 NOI at share - cash basis: New York: Office(1) $ 177,827 $ 167,096 $ 181,568 Retail 47,393 34,876 44,536 Residential 4,689 4,011 4,758 Alexander's 9,783 11,349 9,538 Hotel Pennsylvania(2) — (7,167 ) — Total New York 239,692 210,165 240,400 Other: theMART 20,436 17,840 18,413 555 California Street 16,360 15,855 15,128 Other investments 4,640 5,050 4,229 Total Other 41,436 38,745 37,770 NOI at share - cash basis $ 281,128 $ 248,910 $ 278,170

______________________

(1) Includes Building Management Services ("BMS") NOI of $5,782, $6,350 and $6,918, respectively, for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 and December 31, 2021.

(2) On April 5, 2021, we permanently closed the Hotel Pennsylvania. Beginning in the third quarter of 2021, we commenced capitalization of carrying costs in connection with our development of the future PENN 15 (formerly Hotel Pennsylvania) site.

PENN District - Active Development/Redevelopment Summary as of March 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands of dollars, except square feet) Active PENN District Projects Segment Property

Rentable

Sq. Ft. Budget(1) Cash Amount

Expended Remaining

Expenditures Stabilization

Year Projected

Incremental Cash

Yield Farley (95% interest) New York 845,000 1,120,000 (2) 981,993 (2) 138,007 2022 6.4 % PENN 2 - as expanded New York 1,795,000 750,000 208,231 541,769 2025 9.0 % PENN 1 (including LIRR Concourse Retail)(3) New York 2,547,000 450,000 319,622 130,378 N/A 12.2 % (3)(4) Districtwide Improvements New York N/A 100,000 32,306 67,694 N/A N/A Total Active PENN District Projects 2,420,000 1,542,152 877,848 8.0 %

________________________________

(1) Excluding debt and equity carry.

(2) Net of 154,000 of historic tax credit investor contributions, of which 88,000 has been funded to date (at our 95% share).

(3) Property is ground leased through 2098, as fully extended. Fair market value resets occur in 2023, 2048 and 2073. The 12.2% projected return is before the ground rent reset in 2023, which may be material.

(4) Projected to be achieved as pre-redevelopment leases roll; approximate average remaining lease term 4.0 years.

There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.

Supplemental Financial Information

Further details regarding results of operations, properties and tenants can be accessed at the Company’s website www.vno.com . Vornado Realty Trust is a fully - integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost, projected incremental cash yield, stabilization date and cost to complete; and estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the ongoing adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect it has had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to depend on future developments, including vaccination rates among the population, the efficacy and durability of vaccines against emerging variants, and governmental and tenant responses thereto, which continue to be uncertain but the impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands) As of Increase

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Decrease) ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land $ 2,540,193 $ 2,540,193 $ — Buildings and improvements 9,956,681 9,839,166 117,515 Development costs and construction in progress 751,555 718,694 32,861 Leasehold improvements and equipment 120,979 119,792 1,187 Total 13,369,408 13,217,845 151,563 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,455,145 ) (3,376,347 ) (78,798 ) Real estate, net 9,914,263 9,841,498 72,765 Right-of-use assets 687,642 337,197 350,445 (1) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments in U.S. Treasury bills: Cash and cash equivalents 973,858 1,760,225 (786,367 ) Restricted cash 167,397 170,126 (2,729 ) Investments in U.S. Treasury bills 645,360 — 645,360 Total 1,786,615 1,930,351 (143,736 ) Tenant and other receivables 83,126 79,661 3,465 Investments in partially owned entities 3,299,629 3,297,389 2,240 Real estate fund investments 13,402 7,730 5,672 220 CPS condominium units ready for sale 51,072 57,142 (6,070 ) Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents 677,627 656,318 21,309 Deferred leasing costs, net 388,724 391,693 (2,969 ) Identified intangible assets, net 149,613 154,895 (5,282 ) Other assets 440,648 512,714 (72,066 ) Total assets $ 17,492,361 $ 17,266,588 $ 225,773 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 6,050,693 $ 6,053,343 $ (2,650 ) Senior unsecured notes, net 1,190,301 1,189,792 509 Unsecured term loan, net 798,075 797,812 263 Unsecured revolving credit facilities 575,000 575,000 — Lease liabilities 723,432 370,206 353,226 (1) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 541,825 613,497 (71,672 ) Deferred revenue 46,238 48,118 (1,880 ) Deferred compensation plan 107,170 110,174 (3,004 ) Other liabilities 274,496 304,725 (30,229 ) Total liabilities 10,307,230 10,062,667 244,563 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 747,161 688,683 58,478 Shareholders' equity 6,184,858 6,236,346 (51,488 ) Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 253,112 278,892 (25,780 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 17,492,361 $ 17,266,588 $ 225,773

____________________________________________________________

(1) In January 2022, we exercised a 25-year renewal option on our PENN 1 ground lease extending the term through June 2073. As a result of the exercise, we remeasured the related ground lease liability to include our 25-year extension option and recorded an estimated incremental right-of-use asset and lease liability of approximately $350,000.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

OPERATING RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 442,130 $ 379,977 Net income $ 53,375 $ 26,993 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated subsidiaries (9,374 ) (6,114 ) Operating Partnership (1,994 ) (329 ) Net income attributable to Vornado 42,007 20,550 Preferred share dividends (15,529 ) (16,467 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 26,478 $ 4,083 Income per common share - basic: Net income per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding 191,724 191,418 Income per common share - diluted: Net income per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding 192,038 192,031 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) $ 154,908 $ 118,407 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.80 $ 0.62 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 152,313 $ 124,359 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.79 $ 0.65 Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions per diluted share 193,174 192,057

FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of certain real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because they exclude the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. The Company also uses FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of period to period FFO, as one of several criteria to determine performance-based compensation for members of its senior management. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, we also disclose FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted. Although this non-GAAP measure clearly differs from NAREIT’s definition of FFO, we believe it provides a meaningful presentation of operating performance. Reconciliations of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions are provided on the following page. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on page 2 of this press release.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following table reconciles net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 26,478 $ 4,083 Per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.02 FFO adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real property $ 105,962 $ 87,719 Net gain on sale of real estate (551 ) — Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities to arrive at FFO: Depreciation and amortization of real property 32,139 34,858 Increase in fair value of marketable securities — (189 ) 137,550 122,388 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments (9,506 ) (8,075 ) FFO adjustments, net $ 128,044 $ 114,313 FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 154,522 $ 118,396 Impact of assumed conversion of dilutive convertible securities 386 11 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions $ 154,908 $ 118,407 Per diluted share $ 0.80 $ 0.62 Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average common shares outstanding 191,724 191,418 Effect of dilutive securities: Convertible securities 1,136 (1) 26 Share-based payment awards 314 613 Denominator for FFO per diluted share 193,174 192,057

______________________

(1) On January 1, 2022, we adopted Accounting Standards Update 2020-06, which requires us to include our Series D-13 cumulative redeemable preferred units and Series G-1 through G-4 convertible preferred units in our dilutive earnings per share calculations, if the effect is dilutive.



VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below is a reconciliation of net income to NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the three months ended December 31, 2021.

For the Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) March 31, December 31,

2022 2021 2021 Net income $ 53,375 $ 26,993 $ 31,963 Depreciation and amortization expense 117,443 95,354 126,349 General and administrative expense 41,216 44,186 34,204 Transaction related costs and other 1,005 843 3,185 Income from partially owned entities (33,714 ) (29,073 ) (43,749 ) (Income) loss from real estate fund investments (5,674 ) 169 (5,959 ) Interest and other investment income, net (1,018 ) (1,522 ) (918 ) Interest and debt expense 52,109 50,064 78,192 Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets (6,552 ) — (14,959 ) Income tax expense 7,411 1,984 10,055 NOI from partially owned entities 78,692 78,756 79,223 NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (20,035 ) (17,646 ) (19,164 ) NOI at share 284,258 250,108 278,422 Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net and other (3,130 ) (1,198 ) (252 ) NOI at share - cash basis $ 281,128 $ 248,910 $ 278,170

NOI at share represents total revenues less operating expenses including our share of partially owned entities. NOI at share - cash basis represents NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, net and other non-cash adjustments. We consider NOI at share - cash basis to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI at share - cash basis, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555

California

Street Other NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 $ 284,258 $ 243,667 $ 19,914 $ 16,235 $ 4,442 Less NOI at share from: Change in ownership interest in One Park Avenue (5,956 ) (5,956 ) — — — Dispositions 78 78 — — — Development properties (20,860 ) (20,860 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (6,454 ) (2,012 ) — — (4,442 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 $ 251,066 $ 214,917 $ 19,914 $ 16,235 $ — NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 $ 250,108 $ 211,138 $ 18,107 $ 16,064 $ 4,799 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions 741 741 — — — Development properties (7,839 ) (7,514 ) — (325 ) — Hotel Pennsylvania 7,144 7,144 — — — Other non-same store income, net (6,694 ) (1,895 ) — — (4,799 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 $ 243,460 $ 209,614 $ 18,107 $ 15,739 $ — Increase in same store NOI at share $ 7,606 $ 5,303 $ 1,807 $ 496 $ — % increase in same store NOI at share 3.1 % 2.5 % 10.0 % 3.2 % 0.0 %

Same store NOI at share represents NOI at share from operations which are in service in both the current and prior year reporting periods. Same store NOI at share - cash basis is same store NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, net and other non-cash adjustments. We present these non-GAAP measures to (i) facilitate meaningful comparisons of the operational performance of our properties and segments, (ii) make decisions on whether to buy, sell or refinance properties, and (iii) compare the performance of our properties and segments to those of our peers. Same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555

California

Street Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 $ 281,128 $ 239,692 $ 20,436 $ 16,360 $ 4,640 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Change in ownership interest in One Park Avenue (4,779 ) (4,779 ) — — — Dispositions 75 75 — — — Development properties (13,929 ) (13,929 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (7,094 ) (2,454 ) — — (4,640 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 $ 255,401 $ 218,605 $ 20,436 $ 16,360 $ — NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 $ 248,910 $ 210,165 $ 17,840 $ 15,855 $ 5,050 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Dispositions 1,353 1,353 — — — Development properties (8,794 ) (8,469 ) — (325 ) — Hotel Pennsylvania 7,167 7,167 — — — Other non-same store income, net (7,167 ) (2,117 ) — — (5,050 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 $ 241,469 $ 208,099 $ 17,840 $ 15,530 $ — Increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis $ 13,932 $ 10,506 $ 2,596 $ 830 $ — % increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis 5.8 % 5.0 % 14.6 % 5.3 % 0.0 %

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555

California

Street Other NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 $ 284,258 $ 243,667 $ 19,914 $ 16,235 $ 4,442 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions 78 78 — — — Development properties (21,053 ) (21,053 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (6,146 ) (1,704 ) — — (4,442 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 $ 257,137 $ 220,988 $ 19,914 $ 16,235 $ — NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 $ 278,422 $ 241,939 $ 15,959 $ 16,596 $ 3,928 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (220 ) (220 ) — — — Development properties (10,475 ) (10,475 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (6,769 ) (2,841 ) — — (3,928 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 $ 260,958 $ 228,403 $ 15,959 $ 16,596 $ — (Decrease) increase in same store NOI at share $ (3,821 ) $ (7,415 ) $ 3,955 $ (361 ) $ — % (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share (1.5 )% (3.2 )% 24.8 % (2.2 )% 0.0 %

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021.