Intrepid Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Denver, CO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. ("Intrepid", the "Company", "we", "us", "our") (NYSE:IPI) today reported its results for the first quarter of 2022.



Key Highlights for Q1 2022

Total sales increased to $104.4 million compared to $71.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 as potash and Trio ® net realized sales prices (1) increased to $703 and $469 per ton, respectively.

net realized sales prices increased to $703 and $469 per ton, respectively. Net income of $31.4 million (or $2.31 per share), a $29.0 million improvement compared to Q1 2021.

Gross margin of $47.2 million, a $38.1 million improvement over the prior year.

Cash flow from operations of $34.1 million, a $15.0 million improvement over the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $50.2 million, which was a $37.3 million improvement over the prior year, and a $25.4 million improvement over the prior quarter.

of $50.2 million, which was a $37.3 million improvement over the prior year, and a $25.4 million improvement over the prior quarter. As of April 30, 2022, Intrepid had approximately $80 million in cash on hand and $74 million available under its revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of approximately $154 million.

Beginning multiple production improvement projects to capitalize on a strong commodity environment and improve production cost per ton. Additional potash cavern in Moab - expected in-service Q4 2022 Upgraded brackish and deep-brine wells in Wendover - expected in-service Q3 2022 Improved injection pipeline system at HB designed to maintain higher flow rates and increase brine storage underground - expected in-service 1H 2023



Consolidated Results and Management Commentary

Intrepid generated first quarter 2022 sales of $104.4 million, which compares to first quarter 2021 sales of $71.5 million. Consolidated gross margin totaled $47.2 million, while net income totaled $31.4 million, or $2.31 per share, which compares to first quarter 2021 net income of $2.5 million, or $0.18 per share. The Company delivered adjusted EBITDA of $50.2 million. The strong first quarter profitability was primarily driven by higher prices for potash and Trio®, which averaged $703 per ton and $469 per ton, respectively, with higher realized prices more than offsetting lower potash sales volumes. We entered the year with fewer tons in inventory and less potash available in our ponds after the below-average 2021 production season, although partially offsetting this impact was the double-harvest of seven ponds at the HB facility. Despite our reduced sales volumes as a result of fewer tons available and unfavorable weather in various parts of the U.S. in the first quarter which delayed planting, higher commodity prices supported application rates in most of our markets and we are well-positioned to meet our customer's needs as the spring season progresses.

Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman and CEO commented: "In the backdrop of close-to-record high potash prices, Intrepid delivered exceptional first quarter results. In the Potash segment, gross margin totaled approximately $29 million, while in the Trio® segment, gross margin totaled approximately $16 million. Overall, the Company generated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $50 million, which is the best figure since the third quarter of 2012. We ended the quarter with roughly $60 million of cash on the balance sheet and no outstanding borrowings.

We believe the outlook for Intrepid for the remainder of 2022 and the next couple years is very positive as the supply-demand balance for potash should continue to support strong economics. On the supply side, the December 2021 sanctions on Belarus took effect in April and strong international pricing continues to absorb supply, which is helping create a US market with minimal excess swing capacity in the near-term. We are beginning multiple improvement projects at our potash facilities, including a new injection pipeline at HB, another potash cavern in Moab, and upgraded wells at our Wendover facility, which we expect will add production volume as early as the spring of 2023 and continue to increase through the next few evaporation seasons as our overall brine quality improves. We also continue to run additional underground shifts at our East mine to increase availability of our Trio® products. While potash prices remain elevated, we believe current crop prices should continue to drive steady demand in the US, and US potash prices are still at a record differential to Brazil. Looking into the back half of the year, as our potash production returns to more normal levels after the below-average 2021 evaporation year, our cost per ton should also improve, supporting strong cash flow generation."

Segment Highlights

Potash

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 56,442 $ 43,578 Gross margin $ 29,064 $ 8,673 Potash sales volumes (in tons) 69 117 Potash production volumes (in tons) 103 113 Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 703 $ 282

Potash segment sales in the first quarter of 2022 increased 30% to $56.4 million compared to the same period in 2021. The higher revenue was primarily driven by a 149% increase in our average net realized sales price per ton to $703, despite potash sales volumes decreasing 41% year-over-year to 69k tons in the quarter as we entered the year with fewer tons in inventory and less potash available in our ponds after a below average 2021 production season. As a reminder, during the summer of 2021, the Carlsbad, New Mexico area, where our HB solar solution mining facility is located, experienced unusually wet, humid weather, which limited the evaporation and extraction rates at the HB mine. The significant rainfall and reduced evaporation resulted in fewer harvestable tons of potash from our HB solution ponds.

Compared to the prior year, segment byproduct sales in the quarter decreased by 17% to $4.8 million, which was driven by lower water and magnesium sales, partially offset by higher salt sales. Magnesium chlorides sales decreased compared to the prior year due to a mild winter which limited purchases of our deicing product in the first quarter of 2022. Salt sales increased compared to the prior year period due to growth in the industrial and pool salt markets and higher realized pricing. Potash production in Q1 2022 totaled 103k tons, a 9% decrease from the prior year period, and segment gross margin totaled $29.1 million, which was more than triple the $8.7 million generated in Q1 2021.

Potash pricing continues to be supported by tight supply and steady demand across our markets and we announced a $50 per ton price increase in April, which we expect to realize on spot sales in the second quarter of 2022. Current commodity prices continue to support application rates across most of our markets and we believe customers see good value in potash as we approach the end of the spring season.

Trio ®

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 41,052 $ 23,694 Gross margin (deficit) $ 16,140 $ (70 ) Trio® sales volume (in tons) 71 69 Trio® production volume (in tons) 65 56 Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 469 $ 233

Trio® segment sales of $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 were 73% higher compared to the prior year, driven by a higher average net realized sales price of $469 per ton in the quarter. Trio® sales volumes increased modestly to 71k tons as demand remained steady across our key markets and supply of granular and premium product remains very limited.

Our Trio® segment generated gross margin of $16.1 million, while the prior year period saw just below breakeven gross margin. Q1 2022 production volume of 65k tons was 16% higher compared to the prior year period as we continue to staff additional shifts underground to increase overall production.

Oilfield Solutions

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Sales $ 7,000 $ 4,253 Gross margin $ 1,972 $ 505

In the first quarter of 2022, Oilfield Solutions sales were $7.0 million, a $2.7 million increase compared to the same period in 2021, which was primarily driven by higher fresh water sales, surface use agreement sales, brine water sales, and produced water royalties. Gross margin increased $1.5 million to just under $2.0 million. Increased sales were offset by higher costs of goods sold due to increased contract labor and rental expenses for water recycling equipment. We also incurred additional contract labor expenses and increased water transfers fees as we sold more water during the first quarter of 2022.

Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2022, cash provided by operations was $34.1 million, while cash used in investing activities was $7.7 million. As of April 30, 2022, we have approximately $80 million in cash and cash equivalents, no outstanding borrowings, and $74.0 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of $154 million.

Notes

1 Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) and average net realized sales price per ton are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.

Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.

Conference Call Information

A teleconference to discuss the quarter is scheduled for May 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The dial-in number is 1-800-319-4610 for the U.S. and Canada, and +1-631-891-4304 for other countries. The call will also be streamed on the Intrepid website, intrepid potash.com .

An audio recording of the conference call will be available at intrepidpotash.com and by dialing 1-800-319-6413 for the U.S. and Canada, or 1-631-883-6842 for other countries. The replay will require the input of the conference identification number 8848.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications, and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield products and services. Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpota sh.com , to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements - that is, statements about future, not past, events. The forward-looking statements in this document relate to, among other things, statements about Intrepid's future financial performance, cash flow from operations expectations, water sales, production costs, acquisition expectations and operating plans, its market outlook, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company. These statements are based on assumptions that Intrepid believes are reasonable. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are uncertain. The particular uncertainties that could cause Intrepid's actual results to be materially different from its forward-looking statements include the following:

changes in the price, demand, or supply of our products and services;

challenges and legal proceedings related to our water rights;

our ability to successfully identify and implement any opportunities to grow our business whether through expanded sales of water, Trio ® , byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities;

, byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities; the costs of, and our ability to successfully execute, any strategic projects;

declines or changes in agricultural production or fertilizer application rates;

declines in the use of potassium-related products or water by oil and gas companies in their drilling operations;

our ability to prevail in outstanding legal proceedings against us;

our ability to comply with the terms of our revolving credit facility, including the underlying covenants, to avoid a default under that agreement;

further write-downs of the carrying value of assets, including inventories;

circumstances that disrupt or limit production, including operational difficulties or variances, geological or geotechnical variances, equipment failures, environmental hazards, and other unexpected events or problems;

changes in reserve estimates;

currency fluctuations;

adverse changes in economic conditions or credit markets;

the impact of governmental regulations, including environmental and mining regulations, the enforcement of those regulations, and governmental policy changes;

adverse weather events, including events affecting precipitation and evaporation rates at our solar solution mines;

increased labor costs or difficulties in hiring and retaining qualified employees and contractors, including workers with mining, mineral processing, or construction expertise;

changes in the prices of raw materials, including chemicals, natural gas, and power;

our ability to obtain and maintain any necessary governmental permits or leases relating to current or future operations;

interruptions in rail or truck transportation services, or fluctuations in the costs of these services;

our inability to fund necessary capital investments;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations; and

the other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Intrepid to predict all risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Intrepid may make. All information in this document speaks as of the date of this release. New information or events after that date may cause our forward-looking statements in this document to change. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to conform the statements to actual results or to reflect new information or future events.

Contact:

Evan Mapes, CFA, Investor Relations Manager

Phone: 303-996-3042

Email: evan.mapes@intrepidpotash.com

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Sales $ 104,399 $ 71,463 Less: Freight costs 10,237 12,078 Warehousing and handling costs 2,476 2,632 Cost of goods sold 44,510 47,645 Gross Margin 47,176 9,108 Selling and administrative 6,789 5,791 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 490 441 Loss on sale of assets 100 2 Other operating (income) expense (267 ) 6 Operating Income 40,064 2,868 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (33 ) (426 ) Other income 530 9 Income Before Income Taxes 40,561 2,451 Income Tax Expense (9,139 ) — Net Income $ 31,422 $ 2,451 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 13,160 13,054 Diluted 13,595 13,297 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 2.39 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 2.31 $ 0.18

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,139 $ 36,452 Accounts receivable: Trade, net 51,608 35,409 Other receivables, net 1,372 989 Inventory, net 79,297 78,856 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,278 5,144 Total current assets 197,694 156,850 Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net 338,750 341,117 Water rights 19,184 19,184 Long-term parts inventory, net 27,963 29,251 Other assets, net 12,149 11,418 Non-current deferred tax asset, net 200,075 209,075 Total Assets $ 795,815 $ 766,895 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 8,904 $ 9,068 Income taxes payable 168 41 Accrued liabilities 21,534 22,938 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 6,823 6,805 Other current liabilities 34,374 34,571 Total current liabilities 71,803 73,423 Asset retirement obligation 27,514 27,024 Operating lease liabilities 1,957 1,879 Other non-current liabilities 1,273 1,166 Total Liabilities 102,547 103,492 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 13,218,875 and 13,149,315 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 657,590 659,147 Retained earnings 35,665 4,243 Total Stockholders' Equity 693,268 663,403 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 795,815 $ 766,895

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 31,422 $ 2,451 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,898 9,481 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 490 441 Amortization of deferred financing costs 60 68 Amortization of intangible assets 80 80 Stock-based compensation 1,167 890 Loss on disposal of assets 100 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (16,199 ) (14,103 ) Other receivables, net (384 ) (720 ) Inventory, net 847 9,293 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (76 ) 358 Deferred tax assets, net 9,000 — Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee

compensation and benefits (862 ) 7,978 Operating lease liabilities (795 ) (525 ) Other liabilities 362 3,415 Net cash provided by operating activities 34,110 19,109 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets (6,795 ) (2,360 ) Long-term investment (903 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets 24 47 Net cash used in investing activities (7,674 ) (2,313 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Debt prepayment costs — (2 ) Repayments of long-term debt — (22 ) Payments of financing lease — (107 ) Employee tax withholding paid for restricted stock upon vesting (2,814 ) (204 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 90 43 Net cash used in financing activities (2,724 ) (292 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 23,712 16,504 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 37,146 20,184 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 60,858 $ 36,688

To supplement Intrepid's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are calculated as net income or income per diluted share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of its operating results excluding items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its fundamental ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net Income $ 31,422 $ 2,451 Adjustments Loss on sale of assets 100 2 Total adjustments 100 2 Adjusted Net Income $ 31,522 $ 2,453

Reconciliation of Net Income per Share to Adjusted Net Income per Share:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 2.31 $ 0.18 Adjustments Loss on sale of assets 0.01 — Total adjustments 0.01 — Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 2.32 $ 0.18

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because the measure reflects Intrepid's operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net Income $ 31,422 $ 2,451 Loss on sale of assets 100 2 Interest expense 33 426 Income tax expense 9,139 — Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 8,898 9,481 Amortization of intangible assets 80 80 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 490 441 Total adjustments 18,740 10,430 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,162 $ 12,881

Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid's potash and Trio® average per ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid's customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid's revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.

Reconciliation of Sales to Average Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Potash Trio® Potash Trio® Total Segment Sales $ 56,442 $ 41,052 $ 43,578 $ 23,694 Less: Segment byproduct sales 4,820 1,436 5,784 1,180 Freight costs 3,124 6,309 4,809 6,440 Subtotal $ 48,498 $ 33,307 $ 32,985 $ 16,074 Divided by: Tons sold 69 71 117 69 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 703 $ 469 $ 282 $ 233





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 51,622 $ — $ — $ (95 ) $ 51,527 Trio® — 39,616 — — 39,616 Water 774 1,202 4,188 — 6,164 Salt 2,634 234 — — 2,868 Magnesium Chloride 815 — — — 815 Brine Water 597 — 739 — 1,336 Other — — 2,073 — 2,073 Total Revenue $ 56,442 $ 41,052 $ 7,000 $ (95 ) $ 104,399





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 37,794 $ — $ — $ (62 ) $ 37,732 Trio® — 22,514 — — 22,514 Water 1,159 984 3,343 — 5,486 Salt 2,039 196 — — 2,235 Magnesium Chloride 2,028 — — — 2,028 Brine Water 558 — 205 — 763 Other — — 705 — 705 Total Revenue $ 43,578 $ 23,694 $ 4,253 $ (62 ) $ 71,463





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 56,442 $ 41,052 $ 7,000 $ (95 ) $ 104,399 Less: Freight costs 4,023 6,309 — (95 ) 10,237 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,324 1,152 — — 2,476 Cost of goods sold 22,031 17,451 5,028 — 44,510 Gross Margin $ 29,064 $ 16,140 $ 1,972 $ — $ 47,176 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 6,947 $ 1,008 $ 787 $ 236 $ 8,978 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 43,578 $ 23,694 $ 4,253 $ (62 ) $ 71,463 Less: Freight costs 5,700 6,440 — (62 ) 12,078 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,456 1,176 — — 2,632 Cost of goods sold 27,749 16,148 3,748 — 47,645 Gross Margin (Deficit) $ 8,673 $ (70 ) $ 505 $ — $ 9,108 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 7,178 $ 1,507 $ 688 $ 188 $ 9,561

(1) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization amounts absorbed in or relieved from inventory.